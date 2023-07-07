Boulder County Sheriff's Office investigating animal cruelty case

Nicky Andrews, Daily Camera, Boulder, Colo.
·1 min read

Jul. 6—The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is conducting an animal cruelty investigation after the body of a dog was found June 23 near Coal Creek Canyon Drive with indication of multiple injuries, according to a press release.

The dog — a young, neutered male German Shepherd — was found off the side of a private road off Coal Creek Canyon Drive by a person in unincorporated Boulder County, the release said. The sheriff's office suspects the dog was left between June 13 and 15.

A game camera on the property filmed a suspicious Home Depot van that had damage on the passenger side by the rear tire. The sheriff's office said the van may have been driven by a person who left the dog.

The Animal Control Unit is investigating and asking anyone with information on the vehicle, suspect or dog to contact rstreit@bouldercounty.gov. Anyone with information can reference case no. 23-03388.