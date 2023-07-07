Boulder County Sheriff's Office investigating animal cruelty case

Jul. 6—The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is conducting an animal cruelty investigation after the body of a dog was found June 23 near Coal Creek Canyon Drive with indication of multiple injuries, according to a press release.

The dog — a young, neutered male German Shepherd — was found off the side of a private road off Coal Creek Canyon Drive by a person in unincorporated Boulder County, the release said. The sheriff's office suspects the dog was left between June 13 and 15.

A game camera on the property filmed a suspicious Home Depot van that had damage on the passenger side by the rear tire. The sheriff's office said the van may have been driven by a person who left the dog.

The Animal Control Unit is investigating and asking anyone with information on the vehicle, suspect or dog to contact rstreit@bouldercounty.gov. Anyone with information can reference case no. 23-03388.