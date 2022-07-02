Boulder County Sheriff's Office investigating possibly suspicious fire

Jul. 2—The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possibly suspicious fire outside Nederland.

Boulder County sheriff's Cmdr. Jason Heathman said emergency crews were called to an unattended fire in the 8900 block of Magnolia Drive on Thursday night.

The fire was extinguished, but Heathman said investigators deemed the campfire "does not appear to be a typical campfire."

The case remains under investigation, and there are no leads at this time.