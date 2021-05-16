Boulder County Sheriff's Office: Two men arrested Saturday for reported car thefts

Kelsey Hammon, Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.
·2 min read

May 16—Authorities with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said they arrested two men Saturday in connection with the theft of three cars.

A 25-year-old man, who was reported to have been driving a stolen Audi, was charged on suspicion of three counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of burglary tools, vehicular eluding, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, criminal possession of identifying documents, reckless driving, and driving under restraint, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

A passenger, a 32-year-old man, was charged on suspicion of three counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of burglary tools, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, criminal possession of identifying documents, violation of a protection order, violation of bond conditions, and warrant for failure to comply, the release said.

The sheriff's office said authorities were first notified of the situation about 11:15 a.m., when someone reported two vehicles with the occupants throwing trash out in the area of Driftwood Place and Kalua Road. The vehicles were identified as an older white Jeep and a silver Audi. The Jeep and Audi had been reported stolen by the Longmont Police Department, the release said.

Deputies responded to the area and located the stolen Jeep, which was unoccupied, and subsequently turned over to Longmont police for processing. The Audi was eventually located, and deputies stopped the driver of the car in the area of Twin Lakes Road and Brandon Creek Drive. There, they took the driver into custody, but the release said the passenger fled.

With help from Boulder police to set up a perimeter in the area of Williams Fork Trail and Spine Road, the man was taken into custody, leading authorities to discover a third stolen vehicle in the immediate area, according to the release.

Colorado State Patrol, Boulder Police Department, Longmont Police Department and Boulder County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation, the release said.

Recommended Stories

  • Rookie coach Brandon Staley comes off as take Chargers kind of guy

    Chargers rookie coach Brandon Staley lived through his first day of being the top guy on the field with reverence, citing the surroundings of his rise.

  • Dan Campbell: Coaching staff ‘giddy’ to be working with rookies in person

    Campbell and his staff made their Detroit coaching debut at rookie minicamp

  • Landowners to be paid to create 'nature corridors' alongside rivers as beaver habitat

    Landowners could be paid to stop tending to riverbanks running through their property under Government plans to help rewild beavers across Britain. The move would prevent farmers from farming all the way up to the river's edge, to help encourage trees and shrubs to grow as part of a “nature recovery network” spanning the length of the country. The radical plan is the brainchild of Defra’s new Nature Champion, Ben Goldsmith, who has been discussing it with his minister brother Lord Goldsmith for years, The Sunday Telegraph understands. The pair have been lobbying Prime Minister Boris Johnson to make the plan part of the new post-Brexit Environments Land Management Strategy, and he is understood to think it is a “great idea”. He will be asking farmers to do this as part of a raft of woodland creation policies. It is hoped the scrubby landscape created around natural watercourses will also help endangered species, including butterflies and wading birds. The Government has been working with the Beaver Trust to discuss how beavers could help “garden” the trees, and ensure they do not become overgrown. Forestry Minister Lord Goldsmith said: “Encouraging trees to grow along England’s watercourses will offer numerous benefits for water quality, flood management, biodiversity and climate resilience – helping rivers to adapt to the changing climate “That is why, through our upcoming action plan on trees and woodlands which will set out new steps to meet our commitments to tackle climate change and protect nature, we will be creating an ambitious new package of support for creating woodlands near rivers and waterways.” Under the scheme, landowners will be given "significant" subsidies for allowing the space next to waterways to remain wild, senior government sources told The Telegraph. There are also plans being mooted to make this corridor scheme a condition of getting Environmental Land Management subsidies - which many farms would not be profitable without. Beavers are understood to be part of the strategy, with this habitat being created with the aim of releasing the aquatic mammals into many river catchments to help with biodiversity. A recent government review found that beavers increase the amount of fish and invertebrates in river catchments and reduce flooding. The timing of beaver releases will be outlined in the upcoming National Beaver Strategy. It is hoped these new woodlands will also improve conditions for aquatic life, and tackle climate change, as they provide shade and reduce summer water temperature for fish helping rivers adapt to climate change. It could also help slow the flow of and temporarily store water as part of Natural Flood Management, and prevent excessive riverbank erosion and collapse. Ben Goldsmith said: “The Lawton Review famously called for habitats that are bigger, better and more joined up. Britain’s streams, rivers and wetlands can be a ready made Nature Recovery Network, if we only allow it. The ground alongside watercourses is not particularly useful for agriculture - it can be a muddy mess. Creating a network of riparian woodland buffers will have little impact on food production but an enormously positive impact in reducing flooding and drought, giving us cleaner water and creating nature corridors for wildlife.” The government has been working with some of the country’s biggest environment organisations to implement this plan, including the National Trust, Rivers Trust and Woodland Trust. They will be building these corridors on their land, as well as encouraging neighbouring landowners to do the same. James Wallace, the CEO of the Beaver Trust explained: “These four charities are keen to work with the government and we believe an alliance of organisations should be working together. We need industry, government and NGOS to collaborate to restore our rivers. We have taken that initiative and are coming together to create riparian corridors. "As far as beavers are concerned, we think it's really really important that the government through their ELMS scheme encourages people to make space for beavers as this takes away conflict between beavers and farmland, where you set away ploughing and chemicals as far from the river as possible and pay farmers to do that. This means that beavers are not competing with farmers for the same land. "This is the Nature Recovery Network - the premise is we have an interconnected continuous network along our catchment in all our rivers.” The NGOs recommend that groups of farmers work together to connect their river environments to create one long network for animals, working with water companies and nature charities. Mr Wallace added: “Imagine what we could do by working together across sectors, boundaries and interests along England's 240,000km of waterways to help rivers breathe life back into the land and the excitement we could create at COP26 to demonstrate leadership and action.”

  • Rochester police release bodycam video of Friday fatal traffic stop shooting

    A 20-year-old man was fatally shot during a traffic stop in upstate New York early Friday morning. Video footage of the incident captured on a Rochester police officer’s bodycam has been released. As reported by NBC News, officers from the Rochester Police Department (RPD) were responding to a call of gunfire being heard at 4:21 a.m. According to police captain Mark Mura, officers saw a vehicle “seen on camera leaving the area where the shots were fired,” near the 500 block of Lyell Avenue.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris congratulates stepdaughter on college graduation

    ‘I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve,’ the vice president writes

  • Liz Cheney vs. Donald Trump: Martha Raddatz talks to Wyoming voters

    "I know the vast majority of people in the state of Wyoming are not happy with her decision," a Wyoming voter tells Martha Raddatz.

  • Israel destroys Gaza tower housing AP and Al Jazeera offices

    GAZA (Reuters) -Israel destroyed a 12-storey tower block in Gaza housing the offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press and other news media on Saturday, saying the building was also used by the Islamist militant group Hamas. The al-Jalaa building in Gaza City, which also houses the offices of Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera as well as other offices and apartments, had been evacuated after the owner received advanced warning of the strike. The Israeli military said its fighter jets struck a multi-storey building "which contained military assets belonging to the intelligence offices of the Hamas terror organization".

  • Missing tiger in Houston is turned in to police

    The Bengal tiger was first spotted wandering around the Texas neighborhood last week

  • NASCAR Cup race at Dover: How to watch, starting lineup and predictions

    TV schedule, starting lineup and more for the NASCAR race this weekend at Dover International Speedway.

  • Rombauer upsets Medina Spirit to win Preakness

    Rombauer came from behind to upset Kentucky Derby-winner Medina Spirit to win the Preakness on Saturday, spoiling the latter's chances of capturing horse racing's Triple Crown. Rombauer's odds were 11-1. Watch Rombauer's run to victory at the #Preakness: pic.twitter.com/MWiesOp7Rc — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) May 15, 2021 Medina Spirit, aside from winning the first leg of the Triple Crown and entering the Preakness as the favorite, was the center of attention Saturday because he failed a post-Derby drug test. While the horse was cleared to run at Baltimore's Pimlico Race Course after passing multiple pre-race drug tests, skepticism surrounded his trainer, Bob Baffert. Ultimately, Medina Spirit finished in third behind Rombauer and Midnight Bourbon, who had 3-1 odds. Read more at ESPN. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterPoll: Most GOP voters think 2020 election was illegitimate, but lawmakers should prioritize other issuesVaccinating the world

  • Biden calls Netanyahu and Abbas as anger grows at Israel over airstrike on journalists’ tower

    UN Security Council will discuss crisis on Sunday

  • Anti-maskers and COVID deniers have been yelling about 'freedom' since the pandemic began. Now many of them are standing in the way of America's actual freedom.

    COVID deniers and turning into anti-vaxxers and preventing the rest of us from getting through the pandemic and back to normal.

  • A Space Force Commander was fired after comments made on conservative podcasts about diversity and Marxism

    When asked for an example, Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier mentioned The New York Times' 1619 project, which examines the legacy of slavery in the US.

  • Donald Trump's new blog crashed after he posted an unverified claim about election fraud in Arizona

    The former president's blog went offline following his statement about "massive fraud in the form of "broken seals on boxes, ballots missing, and worse."

  • Chernobyl's nuclear fuel is smoldering again and there's a 'possibility' of another accident, scientists say

    Researchers at the site of the catastrophic 1986 nuclear explosion in Ukraine have detected a spike of neutrons in an underground room at the power plant.

  • An elderly Indian woman whose family believed she had died from COVID-19 was moments from being cremated when she opened her eyes and began crying

    The 76-year-old woman shocked her family when she woke up. They believed she had died outside a hospital that was too crowded to treat her.

  • Israel moving towards ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza now that several military objectives have been met, reports say

    Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas could start imminently, according to senior Israeli officials. Egypt would mediate the discussions.

  • 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic reveals he has prostate cancer and wants Biden to pardon him so that he can get 'proper medical care'

    Joe Exotic, who is serving a 22-year jail sentence, has asked President Joe Biden for a pardon so that he can get treated for prostate cancer at home.

  • CBS News poll: Republicans weigh in on Liz Cheney and direction of GOP

    CBS News asked self-identified Republicans, what should happen to those who publicly break with Trump?

  • NASCAR Cup race at Dover: How to watch, starting lineup and predictions

    TV schedule, starting lineup and more for the NASCAR race this weekend at Dover International Speedway.