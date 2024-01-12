Boulder County SWAT called to assist with Lafayette domestic incident

Jan. 11—The Boulder County SWAT Team was called to a domestic incident in Lafayette this morning after a woman called police and said she was being held hostage by a boyfriend.

At 4:57 a.m. Thursday, Lafayette officers were dispatched to the area of 550 N. 111th St. in Lafayette on a possible hostage situation in the field next to two townhomes, according to a release.

Police couldn't locate anyone in the field but were able to identify the townhome that the victim was in. When they contacted her at the door, she seemed to be in distress and then closed the door on officers.

The woman was found to be the protected party in a protection order, and the restrained party in the order had active warrants for domestic violence offenses. SWAT was called in and the suspect was taken into custody at 9:30 a.m. without incident, police said.

The victim wasn't injured.

Pioneer Elementary was placed on lockdown at 9:15 a.m. as a result of police activity in the area, according to a Boulder Valley School District alert. The lockdown was lifted at 9:45 a.m.