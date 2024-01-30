Boulder County voters will see presidential primary ballots soon

Jan. 29—Ballots for the 2024 presidential primary election will soon start making their way to Boulder County voters.

The Boulder County Elections Division will be sending ballots to most registered Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated voters starting on Feb. 12. The county started sending out ballots to military and overseas voters on Jan. 19. This year's primary will be held on March 5.

Only registered Democrats, Republicans or unaffiliated voters can participate in the primary. Registered Democrats will only receive the Democratic Party ballot, and registered Republicans will only receive the Republican Party ballot. Unaffiliated voters will receive both parties' ballots, but may only vote and return one ballot. There are also no presidential primaries for minor political parties.

The ballots, which were printed in early January, also may list some candidates who have since dropped out of the election.

Mailed ballots can be returned by mail or at one of the county's 24-hour ballot drop boxes. In-person voting centers will open in Boulder, Lafayette and Longmont on Feb. 26. All ballots must be received by the county by 7 p.m. on March 5.

The deadline for voters to switch their party affiliation ahead of the primary is Feb. 12. That deadline doesn't apply to new voters who have just turned 18, or voters who have just moved in from out of state, because they haven't been previously affiliated with a party here.

Anyone wishing to confirm their mailing address or party affiliation should do so as soon as possible at bit.ly/49vI6fV. Voters who have moved out of Boulder County but still live in Colorado can update their voter registration at the link above. Those who have moved out of state can withdraw their Colorado voter registration at bit.ly/3Hz2W1X and register in your new state at vote.gov.

More information is available at bouldercounty.gov/elections/information.