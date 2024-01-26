Boulder District Judge Patrick Butler to retire in May

Jan. 26—After more than 11 years on the bench, 20th Judicial District Judge Patrick Butler is retiring on May 11, leading to a vacancy in the Boulder district court.

Butler, who was first appointed in October of 2011, was previously a magistrate in the 18th Judicial District where he worked since 2009. From 1987 to 2009, Butler was a partner at Lamm and Butler, where he was primarily focused on civil and criminal cases, according to the Colorado Judicial Branch website.

According to a Colorado Courts release, the 20th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet on March 22 at the Boulder Justice Center to interview and select nominees for the appointment by the governor. Eligible applicants must be qualified electors of the 20th Judicial District and must have at least five years of admission to the practice of law in Colorado.

The current annual salary is $193,0078 and the initial term is a provisional two years. If approved by voters the incumbent judge then has a six-year term.

According to the release, application forms are available in the office of the ex officio chair of the nominating commission at 2 E. 14th Ave. in Denver or in the office of the court executive at 1777 Sixth St. in Boulder. Candidates can also find applications on the court's home page. Applications are due no later than March 8.

The public can also suggest a candidate by sending a letter to any member of the nominating commission with a copy to the ex officio chair. Recommendation letters are due no later than 4 p.m. on March 1. The nominating commission is composed of Courtenay Patterson of Longmont, courtenay.patterson@gmail.com; Tejwant Mangat of Lafayette, tejwant.mangat1698@gmail.com; and Mari Bush, mcbush@mac.com; James Hooton, jameshooton@gmail.com; Cynthia Mitchell, cmitchell@sgslitigation.com; Claudine Schneider, claudine.solutions@gmail.com; and Laura Sparks, ls.sparks3@gmail.com, of Boulder.