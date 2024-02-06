Boulder dog attack

Feb. 5—The Tribute to Teachers awards program, sponsored by St. Vrain Valley Schools Education Foundation, is seeking nominations for this year's awards.

The awards are open to preschool through 12th-grade teachers who embody the following five characteristics: innovator, goal-setter, motivator, subject matter expert and life connector. Teachers must be licensed in Colorado and employed at a St. Vrain Valley campus for the current school year. Teachers who won in the previous year aren't eligible.

Nominations must be received by Feb. 15. To nominate a teacher, go to stvrainfoundation.org.

One teacher from each school will receive the Teacher of the Year recognition and a financial gift, while two teachers from each school will be honored as finalists. Recipients and finalists all receive a certificate during the Tribute to Teachers event April 20. From the school Teacher of the Year honorees, a districtwide Teacher of the Year and four finalists will be chosen.