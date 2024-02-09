Boulder dog attack

Feb. 8—Astrophysicists at the University of Colorado Boulder will be involved in the first United States technological landing on the moon this month since Apollo 17 in 1972.

A spacecraft carrying an instrument that CU Boulder helped build, called the Radio wave Observations at the Lunar Surface of the photo Electron Sheath, will land on the south pole of the moon by the end of February.

"We are going to the surface of the moon for the first time in over 50 years," Jack Burns, CU Boulder astrophysicist and co-investigator on the ROLSES instrument, said in a release.

ROLSES is made up of four radio monopole antennas and associated electronics that together weigh about 30 pounds. Once ROLSES is on the moon, a team involving CU Boulder researchers will collect data about electrical charges scientists suspect hover above the moon's surface that could pose a hazard for future lunar explorers. The researchers also hope to observe radio waves coming from around the Earth.

ROLSES will also observe outputs from the sun.

"We have an opportunity to observe radio signatures of electron beams and shock waves leaving the sun that may adversely impact Earth," Natchimuthuk Gopalswamy, who works in the heliophysics science division at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, said in a release. "ROLSES will be a pathfinder in setting up future radio observatories on the Moon."

ROLSES is part of the first mission in NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative. NASA is working with companies through the initiative to deliver new technology to the lunar surface as it prepares to send humans back to the moon with Artemis II, set to launch no earlier than September of 2025.