Boulder dog attack

Jan. 31—Broomfield police found an item that resembled a homemade pipe bomb during a traffic stop Tuesday night.

Broomfield spokeswoman Rachel Haslett said at approximately 6:40 p.m. Tuesday an officer stopped a driver in the northeast corner of a parking lot at 120th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. The officer found that the driver had an active warrant out of Adams County and arrested the driver.

After seeing an item in the car that resembled a homemade pipe bomb, police closed the parking lot and called in the Adams County Bomb Squad out of an abundance of caution. The squad disposed of the item, according to Haslett. During the search, police also found drugs and drug paraphernalia, Haslett said in an email.

At 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, police posted on X that the scene had been cleared and the parking lot was opened.