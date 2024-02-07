Boulder dog attack

Feb. 6—University of Colorado Boulder students, faculty and staff now can submit feedback about the university's Climate Action Plan draft.

The plan outlines goals for reducing campus emissions. Chancellor Phil DiStefano has called for the campus to be carbon neutral by 2050.

The comment period began Monday and continues until March 5. Members of public can view the Climate Action Plan by visiting tinyurl.com/2s4ec48c. The final plan is expected to be released in April.

University officials have planned a variety of sustainability measures this year, including solar projects, a geothermal study, energy efficiency updates in many buildings and fleet electrification, among other things, said Chris Ewing, vice chancellor for infrastructure and sustainability, and a member of the CAP steering committe

"The CAP ties all of our efforts together to ensure each helps us achieve our goals," Ewing said in a press statement.