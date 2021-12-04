Boulder employee on unpaid leave while facing a felony extortion charge

Dec. 4—A Boulder employee has been put on unpaid administrative leave after being cited on an felony extortion charge.

Kyle Patterson, 41, a public reclamation technician, was issued a summons Thursday after a local grocery store employee filed a police report saying he had been contacted twice by a city employee who asked for "compensation" in exchange for returning the store's grocery carts, according to a city news release.

The grocery store employee said the man threatened to destroy the carts if he was not compensated, the release states.

Police identified the man as Patterson based on the suspect's description and further investigation.

Patterson was issued the summons on Thursday and released, in accord with current arrest standards regarding nonviolent felonies. He was hired by the city in August as part of its "public spaces clean-up team, which assists cleaning up in parks and at encampment sites that are on public property," spokesperson Sarah Huntley confirmed.

"As a city organization, we are deeply disappointed to learn of these allegations. Our employees have a steadfast commitment to public service," City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde stated in the release. "Obviously this individual is entitled to a fair court process, but the details provided to the police department by our grocery store partners are troubling. We appreciate them bringing their concerns to police's attention."