Boulder, former officer Waylon Lolotai seek dismissal of Sammie Lawrence lawsuit

Mitchell Byars, Daily Camera, Boulder, Colo.
·3 min read

Jul. 5—Attorneys for the City of Boulder and former Boulder Officer Waylon Lolotai are asking a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit filed by Sammie Lawrence, the Black man arrested while filming police in 2019.

The suit, filed in March in U.S. District Court, names Boulder and Lolotai as defendants and alleges they violated Lawrence's First Amendment and Fourth Amendment rights.

According to police, Lolotai was doing extra patrols on April 5, 2019, near 30th Street and Mapleton Avenue when he responded to a 911 call for a large number of homeless people in the area littering, smoking marijuana and disturbing people.

Lolotai activated his body-worn camera and began talking to three homeless individuals seated by a concession building when Lawrence approached and began filming the interaction.

According to the report, Lawrence had a "large wooden staff" in his hand, and Lolotai asked Lawrence several times to step back or put the staff down.

When two other officers arrived, one of them also asked Lawrence to move back, while Lolotai again told Lawrence to put down the "staff." According to police, Lolotai started to place Lawrence in handcuffs, and Lawrence pulled away and resisted. Lolotai attempted to use two police-trained techniques, a knee strike and an armbar, before then tackling Lawrence to the ground and cuffing him.

Lawrence has maintained the "staff" in question was a cane used as a walking aid, and he was not interfering with the police and was simply documenting the interaction.

Lawrence was charged with obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest in the incident. He ultimately took a plea deal in the case, but the guilty pleas were withdrawn, and the charges were dismissed after he successfully completed a deferred sentence in the case, according to court records.

In a response filed in May, then-Boulder City Attorney Tom Carr and Lolotai's attorney David Goddard asked that the case be dismissed.

"The allegations in the complaint can be negated by viewing six minutes of body-worn camera video," the motion reads. "The video demonstrates that Mr. Lawrence, while holding a weapon, purposely inserted himself into Officer Lolotai's investigation and refused to either step back or drop the weapon. The failure to follow a police officer's order is sufficient basis for an obstruction charge. The existence of probable cause defeats any claim for First Amendment retaliation or false arrest."

The motion notes that while it was a deferred judgement, Lawrence did plead guilty in his case.

"(Lawrence) took responsibility for his actions and obtained the benefit of having the charges dismissed," the motion reads. "He now comes before this court and challenges those very same charges."

The motion also asserts that Lolotai is entitled to qualified immunity, in which law enforcement officers are immune from civil liability when performing discretionary duties, provided "their conduct does not violate clearly established statutory or constitutional rights of which a reasonable person would have known."

Lawrence's attorneys submitted a response to the motion Tuesday.

"Defendants' motion is remarkable in that it documents, and indeed seems to double down on, the Boulder Police Department's apparently routine discriminatory conduct toward persons experiencing homelessness," the response read.

Boulder police did not submit the incident to internal review, and an independent investigation later supported that decision.

However, Lolotai became the subject of further controversy and was placed on administrative leave in April 2020 after several excessive force complaints and social media posts celebrating police violence.

A professional standards investigation into the social media posts found Lolotai violated two departmental policies — one related to the use of social media and another related to outside employment, the release states.

Boulder police Chief Maris Herold said the infractions were considered "minor," and Lolotai would not have been terminated, but he chose to leave the department in September.

