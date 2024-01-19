Boulder gets $1.1M grant to buy second electric fire engine

Jan. 18—Officials said Thursday they bought a second electric Rosenbauer RTX fire engine, making Boulder one of the first cities in the United States to decide to buy two electric fire engines.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment gave Boulder Fire-Rescue a $1.1 million grant for the second engine, which cost about $1.8 million, said Jamie Barker, Boulder Fire-Rescue's public information officer. The standard cost for a comparable diesel engine fire truck is $1.1 million, Barker said.

Back in May, Boulder officials said the city had bought its first electric fire engine to help improve the city's air quality and reduce vehicle emissions. Most of Boulder Fire-Rescue's funding comes from the city's general fund via sales and use tax revenue.

Both engines are expected to be delivered late this summer or early in the fall, according to Barker.

Michael Ogletree, the CDPHE's pollution control division director said the second electric fire engine will help Boulder meet its mission to address climate change.

"Reducing air pollution from gas-powered vehicles is critical to addressing Colorado's unique air quality challenges. It's encouraging that organizations are stepping up to take part in our programs to ease access to low- and zero-emission options," said Ogletree. "Organizations that participate in the transition to cleaner vehicles will help further protect the environment and health for Coloradans in their communities."

Batallion Chief Travis Richen said the new engines will help firefighters be more efficient, too.

The Rosenbauer RTX engines have some interesting features, including the capability to recharge their own batteries. The particular engines in question also have an adjustable suspension. Los Angeles Fire Department has an electric Rosenbauer fire truck, according to the company's website.