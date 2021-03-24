Boulder grocery store rampage follows spike in mass shootings during 2020

Jim Sergent, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The mass killings that left eight dead in Georgia last week and 10 dead at a Colorado grocery store on Monday have drawn greater scrutiny to a problem that has been boiling over throughout the past year.

Mass shootings — incidents that injure or kill more than four people, not including the perpetrator — rose nearly 50% in 2020 amid the pandemic that left millions unemployed and millions more teenagers idle.

USA TODAY analysis of Gun Violence Archive statistics show mass shootings rose from 417 in 2019 to 611 in 2020, including 95 incidents in June 2020 alone.

While incidents are down from the height of the COVID-19 shutdowns, the 103 incidents in 2021, as of March 22, are 53% higher than the 1st-quarter average of the past four years.

Mass shootings per month

“Those numbers are sobering,” said Sarah Burd-Sharps, director of research at Everytown for Gun Safety, a non-profit that works to reduce gun violence nationally. “There are lots of theories flying left and right as to why this happened and it’s too early to tell, but what’s clear is that it was a very deadly year.”

Mass shootings claimed 513 lives in 2020 — 96 more than 2019 — but the average number killed fell to below a person per incident, and the last mass shooting that claimed 10 or more lives occurred in August 2019 at an El Paso Walmart.

Mass shootings where 10 or more people died

Colorado incidents have figured prominently in the history of U.S. mass shootings from the two students who killed 13 and injured 24 at Columbine High School in 1999 to the 12 killed and 70 injured during a 2012 midnight screening of The Dark Knight Rises at an Aurora theater.

Five mass shootings in Denver area since 1993 have killed 42 people

USA TODAY and its partners define mass killings as incidents with at least four victims. That's happened 102 times in 33 states and the District of Columbia in the last 40 years, according to Mother Jones' mass shooting database.

Coloradans have suffered four mass killings since 1982 — a quarter of the mass killings that have been perpetrated in California in the same period.

States with mass killings during the past 40 years

Mass killings since 1982

Contributing: Marco della Cava, Mike Stucka

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Boulder shooting follows spike in gun violence during 2020

Recommended Stories

  • EU vaccine boss says will use all tools available over AstraZeneca shortfalls

    The European Commission's chief vaccine negotiator Sandra Gallina said on Tuesday the European Union will use all available means to secure COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca. She did not elaborate on which tools would be used, but the head of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen has threatened a tightening of export controls on drugmakers that fail to comply with their supply contracts with the EU. AstraZeneca said earlier in March it would aim to deliver to the European Union 100 million vaccines by the end of June, three times fewer than it had committed to in the contract with the EU.

  • Ellen DeGeneres' viewership is down 43 percent since her toxic workplace apology

    Ever since her toxic workplace scandal last year, Ellen DeGeneres' show has reportedly taken a significant hit in the ratings. The Ellen DeGeneres Show has lost more than one million viewers since September, when she opened her new season with an apology over accusations of a toxic work environment, The New York Times reported on Monday. She has reportedly averaged 1.5 million viewers over the last six months, down from 2.6 million during that stretch a year before. The comedian offered an on-air apology at the start of her 18th season in September, after a report from BuzzFeed News described alleged "racism, fear, and intimidation" at the show, and another BuzzFeed story said that "sexual harassment and misconduct by top executive producers runs rampant" there. "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened," DeGeneres said in September. "I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected." DeGeneres' ratings actually were initially up at the start of the season, but the show has since experienced a 43 percent decline in viewership, according to the report. A Telepictures executive pointed to the fact that "broadcast is down across the board and Covid has been challenging for production." But the Times notes that other similar shows have been down less than DeGeneres'. For example, Dr. Phil's viewership is only down about 22 percent. Now, the Times' report also points out, DeGeneres is "uncomfortably close" in terms of viewership to the show hosted by Steve Wilkos, former Jerry Springer security guard — raising questions about whether she'll continue hosting after her contract ends next year. More stories from theweek.comThere is no immigration crisisA jump in Social Security benefitsHouse Democrats' dangerous flirtation with election denial

  • Boulder shooter: Suspected gunman, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, was bullied, anti-social and paranoid, brother says

    The shooter has been charged with 10 counts of first degree murder

  • BBC's Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt 'spoken to' after flag complaints

    Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty have been "reminded of their responsibilities", the BBC says.

  • Here are the top 10 richest Americans

    Of the world’s 16 richest people, 10 are Americans. Here’s how they rank:

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties

  • President Meghan Markle? Sussexes team up with member of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign

    ‘Close friend’ said last year that ‘if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president’

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • Trump accuses media of ignoring Biden fall on Air Force One: ‘The whole thing is incredible’

    ‘It wasn’t really one, it was three, and it wasn’t mentioned for the most part in the lamestream’ said Trump

  • Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene who she warns has brought unimaginable hate

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • Woman's Doctor: Vitamin D and COVID-19

    Dr. Kathryn Boling from Mercy Medical Center discusses the connection between vitamin D deficiency and COVID-19.

  • Vaccine passports: Everything Americans need to know

    Little paper card you got with your Covid shot could be your passport back to normal life

  • Boulder: Six mass shootings have occurred within 40 miles of recent attack

    ‘It doesn’t feel like there’s anywhere safe anymore, sometimes’

  • UN to collect evidence of alleged Sri Lanka war crimes

    Tens of thousands of people died in the conflict with Tamil Tiger rebels, which ended in 2009.

  • Biden Cabinet near complete but hundreds of jobs still open

    President Joe Biden’s Cabinet is nearly complete with the confirmation of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. The process of building out a government, according to Paul Light, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, is “nasty, brutish, and not at all short.” Biden has about 1,250 federal positions that require Senate confirmation, ranging from the head of the obscure Railroad Retirement Board to more urgent department positions such as assistant and deputy secretaries.

  • Hillary Clinton calls on Biden to share vaccines with poorer nations

    ‘We are walking a fine line here,’ former Secretary of State says

  • Covid fraud: £34.5m stolen in pandemic scams

    More than 400,000 frauds and other cyber-crimes have been reported to police during the pandemic.

  • Biden administration might house unaccompanied migrant children at Texas military bases

    The Biden administration will add two influx facilities to shelter unaccompanied migrant youth at Joint Base San Antonio and Fort Bliss in El Paso.

  • Boulder shooting inspires comparisons to police killing of Elijah McClain

    Critics say it’s the latest example of the biased application of force

  • Central bank chief sacking sparks Turkish turmoil

    Turkey's foreign exchange dealers were in a spin Monday (March 22) morning. The country's lira currency plunged to near-record lows after the shock weekend ousting of central bank governor Naci Agbal. He was pushed out by President Tayyip Erdogan, and replaced with ruling party lawmaker Sahap Kavcioglu.The new man shares the president's unorthodox belief that high interest rates can fuel inflation.That, and the apparent political control of monetary policy, deeply alarms markets. Kavcioglu is the third central bank chief abruptly installed by Erdogan since mid-2019. Though he's pledged to make no sharp turn in policy, economists have their doubts. Selva Demiralp is a professor at Turkey's Koc University: "Moving forward it is a significant risk regarding credibility, which is why Turkey's credit risk premium is going up, and even though the new governor of the Central Bank also signalled that they are going to emphasise price stability it raises questions, because if they will both emphasise price stability then why was Naci Agbal replaced?"In less than five months on the job, Agbal had raised rates by almost 9 percentage points, and won back some credibility for the central bank. Now analysts predict that Kavcioglu is likely to reverse those hikes, which were intended to shore up Turkey's capital account and dwindling foreign reserves. One at Societe Generale told Reuters there would be 'financial turmoil'. The concern drove European stocks lower in early trades, with money flowing into perceived safe havens like German government bonds instead.