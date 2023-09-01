Boulder homicide victim identified, bond set at $10 M

Aug. 31—Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect the correct spelling of Garrett Littenberg.

The victim in a Boulder homicide case has been identified by the Boulder County Coroner's Office, shortly before a bond of $10 million was set for the defendant.

Kurt Smolker, 30, was killed at 1663 Zamia Ave. Tuesday night, according to the Boulder County Coroner's Office. Garrett Littenberg, who was Smolker's roommate, was arrested on scene by Boulder police on suspicion of first-degree murder — deliberation with intent.

In court Thursday morning, Judge Ingrid Bakke set Littenberg's bond at $10 million. The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that defendants with first-degree murder charges can no longer be held without bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, Boulder police were dispatched to a disturbance at 1663 Zamia Ave., at 10:14 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arriving on scene, police saw the door to the residence open, and footprints going from the living room up the stairs.

Police then heard Littenberg yell he was unarmed and coming out with his hands up, according to the affidavit. Police said Littenberg was not wearing a shirt and had blood all over his arms.

Police then found Smolker lying in a "massive" pool of blood with multiple knives around him. Police said Smolker also had a flannel shirt wrapped around his head and neck area. He was declared dead at the scene, according to the affidavit.

In court Thursday, prosecutor Genevieve Craggs said Smolker was stabbed "dozens" of times including in the head, neck and abdomen. Smolker also was found with a "deep wound" to his neck that the coroner's office said would "take effort," Craggs said.

Police contacted Littenberg's family, who were on the phone with Smolker prior to his death. One family member said Smolker called them at 10:02 p.m. and said Littenberg was "not acting right," before the family member reported hearing muffled noises. The family member also reported to police that Littenberg was, "screaming talking about Putin, rape, and complete gibberish."

According to the affidavit, the family member repeatedly asked Littenberg where Smolker was and in response he said, "Don't worry about him. He's dead. I killed him." Another family member told police they then heard Littenberg say, "I killed him. I'm going to prison for the rest of my life."

According to the affidavit, the family said Littenberg was on medications for anxiety and psychosis.

Littenberg is currently being held without bond and has no criminal history in Colorado, according to court records. He is set to next appear on Sept. 5 for his status conference.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Boulder police Detective Starks at StarksE@bouldercolorado.gov or 303-441-3067 and reference case No. 23-08516.