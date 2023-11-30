Boulder hosts virtual and in-person meetings about local floodplain map modifications

Nov. 29—The 2013 Colorado Floods prompted the Colorado Hazard Mapping Program (CHAMP) to begin re-mapping floodplains of the most affected waterways. On Tuesday, Boulder announced it's hosting a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 13 regarding floodplain mapping modifications in the area.

A separate, in-person meeting will be held for residents of Lefthand Creek between Geer Canyon and 49th Street. This meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday in Longmont at the Boulder County Parks and Open Space office (5201 St. Vrain Road in Longmont). Residents in this area will be affected by a partial re-study of Lefthand Creek. Property owners should receive a postcard with the meeting details and the meeting is open to everyone.

In July of 2023, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) revealed the revised Preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMS). FEMA uses FIRMS to discern the subject of the flood insurance mandatory purchase requirement. Boulder expects FEMA to update the FIRMS by the summer of 2024.

Following this update, the county will align its floodplain plans with the revised preliminary FIRMS.

To attend the virtual meeting, participants can register at www.boco-org/z-23-0001 or may call in by dialing 1-833-568-8864 and entering the meeting ID 161 469 5580.

Questions or concerns about the floodplain remapping project and the upcoming meetings can be communicated to Principal Floodplain Planner, Kelly Watson, at FloodplainAdmin@bouldercounty.gov or by calling 720- 564-2652. To learn more about the floodplain mapping project, visit www.boco.org/FloodplainRemapping.