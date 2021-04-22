Boulder King Soopers shooting: DA files more charges against suspect

Mitchell Byars | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com and Julie Vossler-Henderson, Daily Camera, Boulder, Colo.
·3 min read

Apr. 22—The Boulder District Attorney's Office has filed 43 additional felony charges against the suspect in a mass shooting at King Soopers, bringing the total amount of charges filed in last month's deadly rampage to more than 50.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, already was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder after deliberation and one count of attempted first-degree murder in the March 22 shooting at the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa Drive.

He now faces 33 more counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and ten counts of felony possession of a prohibited large capacity magazine.

The 34 total attempted murder counts name 18 victims, as some of the counts are for attempted murder after deliberation and others are for extreme indifference and some of the named victims are named under both theories.

Eleven of the named victims are identified as law enforcement personnel in the charging documents, including the officer named in the earlier attempted murder charge that was filed, Boulder Officer Richard Steidell.

The magazine charges state that Alissa, "unlawfully sold, transferred or possessed a large capacity magazine. Further, the defendant possessed the large capacity magazine during the commission of a felony or a crime of violence, namely: murder in the first degree and criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree."

The first-degree assault charge indicated stated that "Alissa, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another, and thereby caused serious bodily injury" to the named victim.

Alissa was the only person officials said had injuries that required hospitalization after the shooting.

The murder counts are all Class 1 felonies that carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The attempted murder counts are Class 2 felonies and the magazine counts are Class 6 felonies, while the first-degree assault charge is a Class 3 felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa at 2:40 p.m. March 22 for a report of an armed man who had shot a person in a vehicle in the store's parking lot and was now inside the store.

Eric Talley, a Boulder police officer, was the first to arrive on scene and was shot and killed. Steidell was the next officer to respond and exchanged fire with the suspect, later identified as Alissa.

Alissa later surrendered to police. Police found an assault rifle, a handgun and tactical body armor at the scene.

Alissa did have a "through and through" gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to the hospital before being arrested. One Boulder police officer is on paid leave pending a critical incident team investigation into the shooting.

In addition to Talley, Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49;Teri Leiker, 51;Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61;Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65, were killed in the shooting.

Alissa is set for a status conference on May 25, after his attorneys asked for time to assess his mental health before continuing to a proof evident presumption great hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for the case to move forward and for Alissa to continue to be held without bond.

Alissa is in custody at an undisclosed location after he was moved from the Boulder County Jail due to threats made against him.

The Boulder District Attorney's Office has scheduled a press conference for 10 a.m. Thursday.

Recommended Stories

  • Jill Biden to visit Navajo Nation, once floored by COVID-19

    Jill Biden is traveling to the country's largest Native American reservation, the Navajo Nation, which was hit hard by the coronavirus but is outpacing the U.S. in vaccination rates while maintaining strict pandemic restrictions. The trip Thursday and Friday will be Biden's third to the reservation that spans 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) in the Four Corners region, and her inaugural visit as first lady. The trip comes as the Navajo Nation marked 10 consecutive days with no known COVID deaths and far fewer daily cases than early on in the pandemic, when the reservation had one of the country's highest per-capita infection rates.

  • India sets global record of new Covid-19 cases amid oxygen shortage

    The country records 314, 835 new daily cases as Delhi hospitals says they only have a few hours of oxygen left

  • Iowa woman who hit Black, Latino children with her car pleads guilty to federal hate crimes

    Nicole Franklin, who was charged with intentionally hitting children with her vehicle in 2019, pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes on Wednesday.

  • Police offer more details on Columbus shooting victim

    The Columbus Dispatch reported a crowd of protesters had gathered near a home on the city's southeast side where the shooting occurred, just minutes before the guilty verdict was announced against the police officer charged with murdering George Floyd last year.Police involved in the shooting were answering an emergency-911 call reporting an attempted stabbing by a female suspect, interim police chief Michael Woods said.Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther confirmed the fatal shooting, saying on Twitter that "a young woman tragically lost her life."

  • The lawyer who pointed his gun at Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis is considering running for Senate

    Mark McCloskey told Politico he was considering running to represent Missouri in the US Senate. Sen. Roy Blunt is not seeking reelection in 2022.

  • Head of neo-Nazi group arrested for pointing gun at Black motorists after his poorly attended rally fizzles out

    Just 15 people showed up for National Socialist Movement’s rally in suburban Phoenix park

  • Reigning Mrs World resigns weeks after pageant controversy

    The reigning Mrs World, Caroline Jurie, has resigned her title, the organisation running the pageant said late on Tuesday, weeks after she was involved in a controversy at the Mrs Sri Lanka event. Jurie was arrested and released on bail this month after a fracas at the Mrs Sri Lanka pageant in Colombo, where Jurie forcibly removed the winner's crown, claiming the other woman was a divorcee and not qualified to win the title. "Her voluntary resignation decision was made solely by Caroline herself," Mrs World Inc said late on Tuesday, in a news release on social media.

  • NFL owner refuses to take down George Floyd tweet saying, 'I CAN BREATHE' after Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder

    The Las Vegas Raiders are being criticized for sending a tweet that reads "I can breathe" following the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

  • Turkey says any U.S. recognition of Armenian 'genocide' would further harm ties

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that any move by U.S. President Joe Biden to recognise the 1915 mass killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as a genocide will further harm already strained ties between the NATO allies. Turkey accepts that many Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire were killed in clashes with Ottoman forces during World War One, but contests the figures and denies that the killings were systematically orchestrated and constitute a genocide. For decades, measures recognizing the Armenian genocide, stalled in the U.S. Congress and U.S. presidents have refrained from calling it that, stymied by concerns about relations with Turkey and intense lobbying by Ankara.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Tucker Carlson’s ‘Little Girl’ Laugh

    ABCFollowing the guilty verdicts for Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd this week, Jimmy Kimmel noted Wednesday night that many Americans “have spoken powerfully and passionately about the verdicts and their significance yesterday, but none spoke less eloquently than Tucker Carlson of Fox News.”The host highlighted a supremely bizarre moment from Carlson’s show the previous night in which he abruptly cut off his former corrections officer guest who dared to describe Chauvin’s actions as “savagery.”“Well, yeah, but the guy that did it looks like he’s going to spend the rest of his life in prison so I’m kind of more worried about the rest of the country, which thanks to police inaction, in case you haven’t noticed, is, like, boarded up,” Carlson said, letting out a maniacal high-pitched laugh. When his guest tried to respond, he exclaimed, “Nope! Done!” and ended the segment.“What the hell was that?” Kimmel asked. “It’s like there’s a little girl trapped in his head, right? He laughs like the villain in the movie who realizes James Bond just put the bomb back on him and he’s about to explode.” Jimmy Kimmel Gives Ellen DeGeneres a Pass for ‘Toxic’ BehaviorAfter playing the clip again, the host added. “That’s the same noise women make when he takes off his pants. What human makes a sound like that?!”Earlier in his monologue, Kimmel made the “big announcement” that MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell will be his guest in-studio next Wednesday, telling viewers, “All our dreams are coming true.”“We’ve been doing this show for a lot of years now and I don’t think anyone has ever been more excited to be a guest,” Kimmel said of Lindell, who accepted the invitation during his live-stream marathon event. “Hey, listen, that makes two of us, Mike. We are bed, bath, and beyond excited to have you.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A Capitol Police officer reported hearing a radio dispatch to look only for 'anti-Trump' protesters on January 6, congresswoman says

    Rep. Zoe Lofgren said in a Wednesday hearing that an officer described the broadcast they heard as part of an internal Capitol Police review.

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • Satellite Images Show Russia Massively Bulking Up Military Near Ukraine Border

    Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/ReutersA day after the European Union’s top diplomat warned that over 100,000 Russian troops have now gathered on Ukraine’s border and in annexed Crimea, new satellite images show the mighty stockpile of military equipment that the Kremlin has deployed to back them up.On Monday, the EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said a massive Russian army has gathered on the Ukraine border, adding: “It’s the highest military deployment of Russian army in Ukrainian borders ever... When you deploy a lot of troops, a spark can jump here or there.”Top Kremlin Mouthpiece Warns of ‘Inevitable’ War With U.S. Over Another Ukraine Land GrabOn Tuesday, the satellite images published by the Wall Street Journal showed the extent of the Russian force that’s causing so much concern. The photos, taken between March 27 and April 16 by commercial satellite company Maxar Technologies, show that Russia is gathering fighter jets, attack helicopters, and even building a new military hospital.Experts say the range and number of fighter jets gathered are a cause for sharp concern. Philip Breedlove, a retired U.S. Air Force general who was the top NATO military commander when Russian forces annexed Crimea in 2014, told the Journal: “They have appropriately deployed the various elements of airpower that would be needed to establish air superiority over the battlefield and directly support the ground troops.”Dan Jablonsky, the chief executive of Maxar Technologies, said the company decided to make its images public so that the world knows more about what Russia is planning on the Ukraine border. “I think it removes some of the uncertainty and doubt about what is really happening in a fairly critical region of the world,” said Jablonsky.Putin Reignites Ukraine Conflict as Rift With Biden Blows UpU.S. officials are also showing increasing concern about what could happen in the region. The U.S. estimate of the number of Russian troops in Crimea or near Ukraine stands at 80,000, according to the Journal—double the number of troops deployed to the region just one month ago. However, the officials said they would expect to see bigger ammunition stockpiles and more military hospitals if a large-scale invasion was imminent.Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the Journal: “In a few weeks from now they will be close to sufficient combat readiness to pursue a military escalation. By our estimations, their combined military force will reach over 120,000 troops by then... We don’t know whether Putin will decide to attack, but he will certainly be ready to do so.”Last week, during a call between President Joe Biden and Putin, the White House said the U.S. president “emphasised the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A US Air Force general is facing court-martial for the first time ever. He has been charged with sexual assault

    "I can assure you this was not a decision made lightly, but I believe it was the right decision," an Air Force commander said.

  • As California recall looks likely, hard work begins for GOP

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom's critics almost certainly have qualified a recall election for the ballot, a remarkable feat in the heavily Democratic state. The chance to recapture the governorship in the most populous state is an energizing prospect for Republicans who have been locked out of statewide office for more than a decade.

  • Convicted killer facing execution in Nevada seeks firing squad

    A convicted killer who is fighting a possible June execution date that would make him the first person put to death in Nevada in 15 years is calling for the state to consider the firing squad as an option, a rare method in the U.S.

  • 'This was accountability, but it's not yet justice': Reactions to Chauvin guilty verdict

    Here are some of the reactions that poured in following Tuesday’s announcement of the guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

  • Nasa successfully flies small helicopter on Mars

    The Ingenuity drone completes the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft on another world.

  • Bombing in hotel parking lot kills at least 4 in SW Pakistan

    A powerful bomb exploded in the parking area of a luxury hotel in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Wednesday, killing at least four people and wounding at least nine others, police said. Footage on Pakistan news channels showed burning cars. Hours after the attack, the Pakistani Taliban in a statement claimed responsibility, saying it was a suicide attack.

  • Indonesia looking for submarine that may be too deep to help

    Indonesia’s navy ships on Thursday were intensely searching for a submarine that likely fell too deep to retrieve, making survival chances for the 53 people on board slim. Neighboring countries rushed their rescue ships to support the complex operation. The diesel-powered KRI Nanggala 402 was participating in a training exercise Wednesday when it missed a scheduled reporting call.