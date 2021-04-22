Boulder King Soopers shooting: DA files more charges against suspect

Apr. 22—The Boulder District Attorney's Office has filed 43 additional felony charges against the suspect in a mass shooting at King Soopers, bringing the total amount of charges filed in last month's deadly rampage to more than 50.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, already was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder after deliberation and one count of attempted first-degree murder in the March 22 shooting at the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa Drive.

He now faces 33 more counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and ten counts of felony possession of a prohibited large capacity magazine.

The 34 total attempted murder counts name 18 victims, as some of the counts are for attempted murder after deliberation and others are for extreme indifference and some of the named victims are named under both theories.

Eleven of the named victims are identified as law enforcement personnel in the charging documents, including the officer named in the earlier attempted murder charge that was filed, Boulder Officer Richard Steidell.

The magazine charges state that Alissa, "unlawfully sold, transferred or possessed a large capacity magazine. Further, the defendant possessed the large capacity magazine during the commission of a felony or a crime of violence, namely: murder in the first degree and criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree."

The first-degree assault charge indicated stated that "Alissa, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another, and thereby caused serious bodily injury" to the named victim.

Alissa was the only person officials said had injuries that required hospitalization after the shooting.

The murder counts are all Class 1 felonies that carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The attempted murder counts are Class 2 felonies and the magazine counts are Class 6 felonies, while the first-degree assault charge is a Class 3 felony.

Story continues

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa at 2:40 p.m. March 22 for a report of an armed man who had shot a person in a vehicle in the store's parking lot and was now inside the store.

Eric Talley, a Boulder police officer, was the first to arrive on scene and was shot and killed. Steidell was the next officer to respond and exchanged fire with the suspect, later identified as Alissa.

Alissa later surrendered to police. Police found an assault rifle, a handgun and tactical body armor at the scene.

Alissa did have a "through and through" gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to the hospital before being arrested. One Boulder police officer is on paid leave pending a critical incident team investigation into the shooting.

In addition to Talley, Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49;Teri Leiker, 51;Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61;Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65, were killed in the shooting.

Alissa is set for a status conference on May 25, after his attorneys asked for time to assess his mental health before continuing to a proof evident presumption great hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for the case to move forward and for Alissa to continue to be held without bond.

Alissa is in custody at an undisclosed location after he was moved from the Boulder County Jail due to threats made against him.

The Boulder District Attorney's Office has scheduled a press conference for 10 a.m. Thursday.