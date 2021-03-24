Boulder King Soopers shooting: Suspect facing 10 counts of murder as police identify victims

Mar. 23—Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct a name that was initially misspelled by law enforcement.

The day after a mass shooting in south Boulder, officials today released the names of all 10 victims as well as the suspect in the shooting, who will be facing ten counts of murder.

At a Tuesday news conference at the Boulder Police Department headquarters at 1805 33rd St., Boulder police Chief Maris Herold said Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, a 21-year-old man from Arvada, has been identified as a suspect in the shooting.

The 10 victims were identified as:

* Denny Stong, 20

* Neven Stanisic, 23

* Rikki Olds, 25

* Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

* Teri Leiker, 51

* Eric Talley, 51

* Suzanne Fountain, 59

* Kevin Mahoney, 61

* Lynn Murray, 62

* Jody Waters, 65

Court records also show Alissa is facing one count of attempted murder.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa at 2:40 p.m. Monday for a report of an armed man that had shot a person in a vehicle in the store's parking lot and was now inside the store.

Talley, a Boulder police officer, was the first to arrive on scene and was shot and killed. Another responding officer said the suspect appeared to be using an assault rifle and was continuing to fire at him while moving inside the store.

According to the affidavit, SWAT responded and was able to get a moving shield inside the store to get Talley's body. Officers said the suspect, later identified as Alissa, then walked backward toward them in only shorts to be taken into custody.

Police found the assault rifle, a semi-automatic handgun and a green tactical vest among Alissa's possessions, and also found a rifle case in a car belonging to Alissa's brother parked outside.

Using law enforcement databases, investigators determined that Alissa had purchased a Ruger AR-556 pistol on March 16, according to the affidavit.

Alissa did not say anything other than to ask to speak to his mother, according to the affidavit. He did not appear to be under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.

Alissa is still in the hospital for a leg injury he suffered during the shooting that Herold described as a "through-and-through" wound, though it is not yet clear if the shot was fired by an officer.

Alissa was booked into the Boulder County Jail at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday, and is set for his first court appearance on Thursday.

Because he is facing Class 1 felonies, which carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, it is likely Alissa will not be eligible for bond until a preliminary hearing can be held.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said his office would be working closely with law enforcement to prosecute the case.

"The man who gunned them down will be held fully responsible," Dougherty said.

As for background on Alissa, Dougherty said the investigation was still in its early stages, and said he could not provide a possible motive at this time.

"We don't have the answer for that yet," Dougherty said.

Alissa appears to have grown up in Arvada, and went to Arvada West High School

He does have a prior misdemeanor case connected to a 2018 assault at Arvada West, according to Arvada police. Alissa pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and was given probation in that case.

"He was kind of scary to be around," said Dayton Marvel, who graduated from Arvada West High School in 2018 and was on the wrestling team with Alissa. Alissa once had an outburst and threatened to kill people during an intra-team match, Marvel said.

"His senior year, during the wrestle-offs to see who makes varsity, he actually lost his match and quit the team and yelled out in the wrestling room that he was like going to kill everybody," Marvel said. "Nobody believed him. We were just all kind of freaked out by it, but nobody did anything about it."

But Damien Cruz said he knew Alissa growing up, and said he never noticed anything especially alarming about him or his brothers.

"We were good friends," Cruz said. "They played video games, they were chill. We were all in a little group, you know. I'd go to his house, he would come to mine."

Cruz said he had not been in touch with Alissa recently.

"This just shocks me," Cruz said of Monday's shooting.

Dougherty said it appears at this time that there were no other suspects involved in the shooting.

Gov. Jared Polis at the press conference thanked the police for their work.

"My heart aches today," he said.

"Not only did we lose ten lives, but this is real horror and terror for all of us. We simply can't let this be accepted."

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents Boulder, said "This cannot be our new normal."

Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver mourned the victims of the shooting.

"We can never thank Officer Talley and his family enough for their sacrifice, but we will never forget it," Weaver said.

President Joe Biden ordered flags lowered to half mast to honor the victims.

The Denver Post contributed to this report.