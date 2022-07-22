Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect remains incompetent to proceed

Jul. 21—The man accused of killing 10 people in a mass shooting at a King Soopers last year remains incompetent to proceed.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, 47 counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, 10 counts of felony possession of a prohibited large capacity magazine, and 47 crime of violence sentence enhancers.

Alissa was declared incompetent to proceed in December before his case could go to an evidentiary hearing.

Boulder Chief Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled at a hearing Thursday that Alissa was still not competent enough for the case to proceed, and Alissa will continue to undergo restoration efforts at the state hospital in Pueblo.

He is now set for a review hearing on Oct. 21.

Doctors have stated in documents filed at past hearings that "there is a substantial probability that (Alissa) will likely be restored to competency within the reasonable future and may be restored to competency and remain competent with the use of medications."

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty did say that Bakke has granted a motion he filed that requires additional updates and documents from the state hospital.

"After reviewing this most recent report, our office identified specific areas where we want more information to be provided," Dougherty said.

Dougherty has made similar requests of the state hospital for past hearings, at one point even asking Bakke to cite the state hospital when it failed to produce monthly reports.

"We remain strongly committed to supporting the victim families and working to the right outcome," Dougherty said.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa Drive at 2:40 p.m. March 22 for a report of an armed man who had shot a person in a vehicle in the store's parking lot and was inside the store.

Eric Talley, a 51-year-old Boulder police officer, was the first to arrive on scene and was shot and killed. Police said Alissa fired at other responding officers before one of the responding officers shot Alissa in the leg.

Alissa later surrendered to police. Police found weapons and tactical body armor at the scene, according to the affidavit.

In addition to Talley, Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Teri Leiker, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65, were killed in the shooting.