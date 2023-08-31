Boulder man accused of killing roommate

Aug. 30—*

Police investigate suspected homicide in north Boulder Wednesday morning.

Police investigate suspected homicide in north Boulder Wednesday morning.

*

A police car parks outside 1663 Zambia Ave. while a...

A police car parks outside 1663 Zambia Ave. while a suspected homicide investigation takes place.

*

A investigator takes a photo on Zambia Avenue during a...

A investigator takes a photo on Zambia Avenue during a suspected homicide investigation.

*

An investigator on scene inside a residence during a suspected...

An investigator on scene inside a residence during a suspected homicide investigation.

Show Caption

of

Expand

A north Boulder man has been arrested and accused of killing his roommate on Tuesday night.

Garrett Littenberg, 27, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder — deliberation with intent, according to Boulder County Jail records.

According to an arrest affidavit, Boulder police were dispatched to a disturbance at 1663 Zamia Ave., at 10:14 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arriving on scene, police saw the door to the residence open, and footprints going from the living room up the stairs.

Police then heard Littenberg yell he was unarmed and coming out with his hands up, according to the affidavit. Police said Littenberg was not wearing a shirt and had blood all over his arms.

Police then found the victim lying in a "massive" pool of blood with multiple knives around him. The man also had a flannel shirt wrapped around his head and neck area. He was declared dead at the scene, according to the affidavit.

Police contacted Littenberg's family, who were on the phone with the victim prior to his death. One family member said the victim called them at 10:02 p.m. and said Littenberg was "not acting right," before the family member reported hearing muffled noises. The family member also reported to police that Littenberg was, "screaming talking about Putin, rape, and complete gibberish."

According to the affidavit, the family member repeatedly asked Littenberg where the victim was and in response he said, "Don't worry about him. He's dead. I killed him." Another family member told police they then heard Littenberg say, "I killed him. I'm going to prison for the rest of my life."

According to the affidavit, the family said Littenberg was on medications for anxiety and psychosis.

Littenberg lived with the man at 1663 Zamia Ave., and was arrested there, according to a Boulder police news release.

Littenberg is currently being held without bond and has no criminal history in Colorado, according to court records.

He is set for a first appearance Thursday.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Boulder police Detective Starks at StarksE@bouldercolorado.gov or 303-441-3067 and reference case No. 23-08516.