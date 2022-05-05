Boulder man accused of stabbing his brother set for evaluation

May 4—A Boulder man accused of stabbing his brother in 2019 is set for another competency evaluation after defense attorneys raised new concerns.

Franz Sequoya Collom, 56, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Collom's case had been stalled over several years because of competency concerns, but he had recently been deemed fit to proceed to trial.

But at a hearing in Boulder District Court on Wednesday, Collom's defense attorney Nicole Collins said she had filed a sealed motion raising new concerns about Collom's competency and asked for an evaluation.

Collom, who was present for the hearing in custody, objected to the evaluation and asked that his case move to trial. But Boulder District Judge Thomas Mulvahill said he had "good grounds" to order the evaluation after reading the motion and granted the mental health stay on the case.

Collom will be evaluated in custody at the Boulder County Jail.

Boulder police arrested Collom on Jan. 29, 2019, at his home on the 1400 block of Kalmia Avenue. He is accused of stabbing his brother, Nathaniel Collom, in the chest, puncturing one of his lungs.

Nathaniel Collom told the Daily Camera that his brother was trying to kill him following an argument about some possessions in the house.

Another woman was in the house at the time of the incident but was not injured.

Police said Franz Collom alternated between denying stabbing his brother and saying he did so in self-defense.