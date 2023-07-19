Boulder man arrested on suspicion of distributing child sexual abuse material

Jul. 18—The Boulder County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

Jonathan Philip Harris, 39, is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a child — distribution, a Class 3 felony, and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child — possession of images, Class 5 felonies, according to a sheriff's office press release.

On May 2, the sheriff's office executed a search warrant of Harris' residence on the 4400 block of Broadway Street in Boulder after detectives with the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab discovered that child sexual abuse material was downloaded from a device connected to the internet at Harris' residence, according to the release.

During the search warrant, multiple electronic devices were seized, the release said. During the digital forensic analysis of the devices, multiple files were found in violation of sexual exploitation of a child.

Assisting agencies include the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Boulder County District Attorney's Office, Boulder Police Department, Longmont Department of Public Safety and the Boulder Police SWAT Team, according to the release.

If anyone suspects a child is being sexually exploited online, they can report it at missingkids.org/gethelpnow/cybertipline or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.

Harris has since been released on a $1,000 cash bond. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.