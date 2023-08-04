Boulder man charged with first-degree murder has bond set at $10M

Aug. 3—A Boulder man accused of beating another man to death with a pipe in 2020 is now being held on a $10 million bond.

Zachary Miller, 38, appeared in court Thursday where Judge Nancy Salomone granted the Boulder County District Attorney's Office's request to place Miller on a $10 million bond, according to DA's office spokeswoman Shannon Carbone. Miller is charged with first-degree murder — after deliberation as well as felony murder and robbery, according to online court records.

Previously, Miller was held without bond, but due to the Colorado Supreme Court decision that defendants with first-degree murder charges cannot be held without bond, a bond was required to be set.

Miller is set to next appear in court at 9 a.m. Sept. 28 for a hearing before reappearing at 7 a.m. Jan. 26 for trial, according to court records.

The DA's office requested the same bond for Anthony Franchitti, a Lafayette man accused of killing a man in 2022. Franchitti was the first defendant charged with first-degree murder in Boulder County to ask for a bond setting following the new ruling.

According to an affidavit, police were called to the 2600 block of Walnut Street on Oct. 24, 2020, after 24-year-old Christopher Havens was found dead on a mattress outside.

Police said Havens had severe head trauma and a preliminary examination later showed almost the entire left side of his skull was fractured.

According to the affidavit, police found a bloody pipe as well as blood spatter on the mattress and a nearby tree.

Police had responded to the area the night before for a loitering complaint, and officers said they found Havens there and told him he could not camp in the area.

According to the affidavit, a witness said he was drinking with Havens in the area sometime between 8 p.m. and midnight on Oct. 23, 2020. The witness said at some point a man came out from behind the trees and started attacking Havens with the pipe.

The witness said he eventually tackled the man to stop the attack. According to the affidavit, the witness heard the attacker say something to the effect of "serving" Havens.

After noticing Havens' pockets were empty, police pulled a warrant for his missing phone and tracked it back to the area of 26th and Walnut streets, where they found Miller in the area with the phone.