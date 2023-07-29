Boulder man found guilty on all counts in sexual assault case

Jul. 28—Editor's note: This article has been update to correct a statement from Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty.

A Boulder man has been found guilty by a jury this morning for three felony counts of sexual assault and one misdemeanor count of false imprisonment after being accused of raping a woman in 2021.

Andy Arellano, 37, is set to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 and is facing a sentence of four to 12 years to life in prison..

The felony counts fall under Colorado's indeterminate sentencing laws for sex offenses, which means that Arellano will have to undergo sex offense treatment and apply for release even upon completing the term of his sentence.

"The victim was courageous throughout this process and in testifying at trial," District Attorney Michael Doughtery said. " As a result, this defendant will now be held fully responsible for what he did to her. Our team was honored to fight for the right outcome for this victim and our community."

Arellano remains out of custody, according to online court records.

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman called police and said Arellano sexually assaulted her on the night of March 15, 2021.

The woman, who said she had known Arellano for about a year, said he came over to her apartment and was intoxicated. The woman told police Arellano sexually assaulted her even after she told him to stop and that he was hurting her.

According to the affidavit, the woman told police Arellano kept her in the bedroom and would not let her leave for about four hours.

In text messages after the incident, Arellano texted "I just want to apologize for my behavior hope you could forgive me," and "I didn't mean to hurt you," to the woman.

According to the affidavit, a sex assault examination found injuries to the woman's vagina.

Boulder police interviewed Arellano in May 2022, and Arellano said he was too intoxicated to remember what happened, even though he admitted to sending the texts apologizing for his actions.