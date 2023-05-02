Boulder man gets probation after plea agreement in stabbing case

May 1—The man accused of stabbing a Boulder Barnes & Noble employee earlier this year over shoplifting allegations was given probation after entering into a plea agreement.

Scott Schwelling, 42, pleaded guilty Friday to felony menacing, with prosecutors dismissing the original charge of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

Schwelling has maintained he was acting in self-defense and that he did not steal anything from the store, but said he accepted a plea deal because he did not want to risk the possible penalties of conviction for assault at trial.

"At this point the store, the district attorney, and my lawyer all are fully aware that I didn't actually steal anything that day," Schwelling told the Daily Camera. "It was a miscommunication between a store employee and the manager that went completely wrong. As the district attorney stated in open court and on the record the manager came after me and was the initial aggressor. I acted in self defense."

Boulder police responded to the Barnes & Noble bookstore in Boulder on Jan. 5 after employees called to report a stabbing.

According to an affidavit, a 52-year-old male employee confronted Schwelling, 42, after another employee accused Schwelling of trying to steal a package of gummy bear candies.

The employee told police he went to talk to Schwelling outside the store, and that Schwelling became "aggressive" and got "in his face." The employee said he backed up and shoved Schwelling away and that Schwelling then came back and stabbed at him twice, hitting him once in the stomach and once on a belt.

The employee was taken to the hospital where doctors said he suffered one puncture wound half to three-quarters of an inch in length with an unknown depth. The employee received five staples to close the wound and was released later that day.

"We appreciate the thorough investigation by the Boulder Police Department and our prosecution team," the Boulder County District Attorney's Office said in a statement. "This situation could have been much worse. What started as an attempt to shoplift merchandise ended in a physical altercation several blocks away. Although the victim did not cooperate with the prosecution of this case, an independent eyewitness observed who initiated the physical contact between the victim and defendant.

"In securing this guilty plea, our office carefully considered all the evidence. Regardless of who started the physical alteration, the defendant was not justified in using a knife. Thankfully, the doctors quickly determined that the victim did not suffer serious bodily injury — as it is defined under the law."

Schwelling also said he was "really sorry that this happened."

"Bottom line, I shouldn't have been in the situation in the first place," Schwelling said. "I was going through a rough time in my life where I was self-medicating, which is what a lot of people do on the streets. If any good has come out of this on my end I'm in a sober living home and I'm doing a lot better."

But Schwelling also felt the case was an example of bias in the justice system against those experiencing homelessness.

"I was chased out of a store for over a hundred yards over a $3 pack of candy that I did not steal. It wasn't the candy that I was chased over, it was my appearance and my place in life at that time," Schwelling said. "I am literally going to dedicate the rest of my life to helping solve this problem. This thing could have gone so much worse."