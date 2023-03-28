Boulder man sentenced to five years probation in sexual exploitation case

1
Mitchell Byars, Daily Camera, Boulder, Colo.
·1 min read

Mar. 27—A Boulder man arrested as part of a child pornography investigation by the sheriff's office was sentenced to probation Friday.

Alexander Howe, 29, pleaded guilty in January to attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

As part of the plea agreement, attorneys agreed Howe would be sentenced to sex offender intensive supervised probation and would not serve any jail time.

Boulder District Judge Patrick Butler imposed a five-year probation sentence Friday, according to online court records.

Howe will have to register as a sex offender.

According to an affidavit, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force passed on a tip to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office that an app called Kik flagged a local IP address for possible child pornography in March 2022.

According to the affidavit, the user uploaded a total of nine videos and images and sent them to other users on three separate dates in February and March of 2022. A detective viewed the files and confirmed they contained child pornography.

The IP address was found to belong to Howe and a roommate at an address on West Moorhead Circle in Boulder.

Police served a search warrant at the address on July 7, when Howe's roommate was home but Howe was not. Detectives found a device in Howe's room that contained child pornography.

