Boulder man takes plea deal in child sex exploitation case

Jul. 17—A Boulder man pleaded guilty to possessing child sexual exploitation materials and was sentenced to 10 years of probation Monday.

Andreas Halusa, 34, was originally charged with two counts of possessing child exploitation, a Class 5 felony, and one count of selling or publishing child sexual exploitation materials, a Class 3 felony. One of the Class 5 felony charges and the Class 3 felony charge were dismissed, according to online court documents.

Along with being placed on probation, Halusa will be registered as a sex offender. Halusa was sentenced to 60 days in jail but received credit for time served, according to online court documents.

Halusa was arrested on April 13, 2022, in Boulder on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to a release, the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in November 2021 about child pornography being accessed at a Boulder County address.

That address was determined to have been a past short-term residence of Halusa in unincorporated Boulder County. Detectives served a search warrant at his current residence in the 600 block of Pearl Street on April 12, 2022, before issuing an arrest warrant for Halusa.