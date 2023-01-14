Boulder man takes plea deal in child pornography case

Jan. 13—A Boulder man arrested as part of a child pornography investigation by the sheriff's office has taken a plea agreement in his case.

Alexander Howe, 29, pleaded guilty Friday to sexual exploitation of a child in Boulder District Court.

Attorneys said as part of the plea agreement, Howe will be sentenced to sex offender intensive supervised probation and will not serve any jail time. He will have to register as a sex offender.

Howe is set for a pre-sentence investigation and psycho-sexual evaluation before a sentencing hearing on March 24.

He remains out of custody.

According to an affidavit, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force passed on a tip to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office that an app called Kik flagged a local IP address for possible child pornography on March 30.

According to the affidavit, the user uploaded a total of nine videos and images and sent them to other users on three separate dates in February and March. A detective viewed the files and confirmed they contained child pornography.

The IP address was found to belong to Howe and a roommate at an address on West Moorhead Circle in Boulder.

Police served a search warrant at the address on July 7, when Howe's roommate was home but Howe was not. Detectives found a device in Howe's room that contained child pornography.