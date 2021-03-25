Boulder mass shooting suspect appears in court in wheelchair days after King Soopers massacre

The man accused of killing 10 people at a King Soopers store in Boulder, Colorado, this week appeared in court for the first time Thursday morning.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was rolled into the courtroom in a wheelchair for a brief hearing and left without entering a plea. A public defender assigned to represent him asked the court for a continuance of 60 to 90 days so the “nature and depth” of the suspect’s mental health can be fully assessed.

Alissa, who was wearing a blue paper gown and a white face mask, only spoke to confirm he understood the charges against him. Judge Thomas Mulvahill ordered him held without bond until his next court appearance.

The accused killer is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. Prosecutors told the judge they expect to file additional charges against him as the investigation continues.

A motive in the horrific, broad-daylight rampage remains unclear. Authorities said Alissa opened fire inside the supermarket Monday afternoon with an assault-style firearm he had bought just days earlier.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Alissa’s brother described the alleged killer as anti-social and paranoid.

“The guy used to get bullied a lot in high school. He was like an outgoing kid but after he went to high school and got bullied a lot, he started becoming anti-social,” Ali Alissa told the outlet.

Among the victims from Monday’s carnage was police officer Eric Talley, a father of seven who was shot in the head after arriving at the scene. The others have been identified as 20-year-old Denny Stong; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty vowed to hold the suspect accountable.

“This is a tragedy and a nightmare for Boulder County,” he said earlier this week. “These were people going about their day, doing their shopping. I promise the victims and the people of the state of Colorado that we will secure justice.”