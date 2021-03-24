Before the Boulder massacre, multiple mass shootings in Colorado have led to only modest changes in its gun laws

Lauren Gill
·8 min read
Boulder enough
A Vote for Our Lives event in Littleton, Colorado, on April 19, 2018. Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images

  • Colorado lawmakers are considering new guns laws after a shooter killed 10 at a Boulder supermarket.

  • According to the Denver Post, Colorado had the 5th highest rate of mass shootings per capita.

  • Tragedy in the state has mostly been met with only incremental legislative action on guns.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

In 1993, a gunman killed four employees at a Chuck E. Cheese in Aurora, Colorado. Six years later, in 1999, two teenagers at Columbine High School killed 12 students, a teacher, and injured 20 more people before killing themselves. In 2012, during a crowded screening of Batman in an Aurora movie theater, a man shot 12 people dead and wounded 58 others.

Each of these shootings renewed debates about gun control, but anti-gun advocates generally failed to push through the tough laws they said were needed.

On Monday afternoon, a man police have identified as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, opened fire at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, killing 10 people. The shooting came less than a week after a different man killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women, at three Atlanta-area spas.

Condemning the shootings, President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged Congress to pass legislation tightening gun control laws by expanding background checks for gun purchases and banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines that were similar to what was used in Boulder.

It was a familiar refrain, as was the push-back from Republicans in Congress who said that limiting guns would infringe on people's Second Amendment Rights and make everyone less safe. "In my judgment, we do not need more gun control," Louisiana Senator John Kennedy, a Republican, said on Fox News. "We need more idiot control."

The calls were echoed in Colorado, which saw a 46 percent increase in gun sales last year as it conducted more than 500,000 background checks, most of which were approved.

"With the sheer number of guns, our laws are relatively weak," Eileen McCarran, president of Colorado Ceasefire Legislative Action, a gun violence prevention organization, told Insider. "But one of the things we would say is, think how much worse it would be if we hadn't passed these."

According to a 2019 analysis by the Denver Post, Colorado had more mass shootings per capita than all except four states. Annette Moore, the co-founder of Blue Rising, a PAC focused on gun safety laws, told Insider that this is partly because promises made in the wake of mass shootings are rarely kept.

"I feel like we do go through phases of, when a mass shooting happens, more attention is focused on gun safety, and there's hope we can make big progress. And it somehow fades," she said. "I hope this was the last straw and we can make more strides in Colorado."

Boulder mourner
A mourner leaves flowers outside King Sooper's grocery store in Boulder. Chet Strange/Getty Images

Advocates say that some of the restrictions put in place over the last two decades might have limited the number of dead, but that putting an end to mass shootings in Colorado would require actions that guarantee guns do not end up in the wrong hands.

Alissa purchased a Ruger AR-556 semiautomatic pistol on March 16, six days before the shooting, an affidavit by Boulder police showed. Alissa's sister-in-law told authorities that two days prior to the shooting, his family took the gun away from him because they were upset he was playing with it in the house.

Ten days before the shooting, a Colorado judge struck down Boulder's ban on assault weapons, which had been enacted in the aftermath of the shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school. Because there's no state-wide ban on assault weapons, the judge ruled that Boulder violated was not permitted to create its own.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the state senator who represents Boulder said he was working on a bill to allow cities to enact gun laws that extend beyond what the state allows, the Denver Post reported. The paper noted that gun control bills tend to divide the Democrat-controlled legislature along party lines.

"I didn't know how relevant and timely it was until yesterday," state Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, of Boulder, was quoted as saying, "It's not like if the city of Boulder had had that ban in affect, that this wouldn't have happened. But it doesn't mean it's not a relevant conversation and tool that communities should have."

"INCREMENTAL CHANGE"

The guns used at Columbine High School, located about 44 miles from Boulder in Littleton, were bought from private sellers at gun shows. In its aftermath, Colorado residents in 2000 approved a referendum to close a gun show loophole that allowed people to buy weapons at gun shows without having to pass a background check.

In Aurora, about 41 miles from Boulder, the movie theater shooting put a spotlight on high-capacity magazines, which enabled the shooter to fire as many 60 shots per minute. In the aftermath of that attack, in 2013, Colorado lawmakers passed five more bills, including universal background checks, limiting the capacity of magazines to 15 rounds, and mandating that individuals convicted domestic violence give up their firearms.

Boulder shoes
In 2013, Rita Schweitz, of Colorado Ceasefire, left shoes at the Colorado State Capitol to illustrate the 1,500 firearm-related traumas in Colorado between the 1999 Columbine High School tragedy and the 2012 Aurora Theater shooting. RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

In 2019, the 20th anniversary of the Columbine shooting, Colorado joined a handful of other states by passing a "red flag law" that gave courts the authority to remove guns from people who posed a threat of violence to themselves or others. In its first year, 111 cases were filed.

Proponents of strict gun limits argue there's a lot more that Colorado could do to prevent future shootings. Unlike 10 states and the District of Columbia, Colorado does not mandate that a person wait a specific number of days - also known as a waiting period - between purchasing a firearm and taking it home. Advocates for such bills say they allow more time for authorities to conduct background checks and for the purchaser to cool off in instances in which he or she may be feeling angry or suicidal. Colorado Ceasefire has been working on a bill that would require a person to wait 5 days before acquiring a gun, something the group says is among its legislative priorities

"We've been making incremental change in Colorado but there's still work to do," said Moore of Blue Rising.

Federal action, which would block people from driving over state lines to purchase firearms in jurisdictions with weaker laws, is also vital, advocates say. Since Columbine, anti-shooting advocates have pushed for such action, but there has been little movement. They also want to see a Clinton-era federal ban on assault weapons, which expired in 2004 and was not renewed, put back in place. Contradicting the belief that gun control is a purely partisan issue, perhaps the most meaningful reform of the last decade came when the Trump administration banned bump stocks, a part that can be added to guns to make them fire quicker, in 2019.

At the federal level there really hasn't been any gun policy changes, said Jaclyn Schildkraut, the author of Columbine, 20 Years Later and Beyond: Lessons From Tragedy. "We need not have much more proactive conversations, not reactive."

Boulder people walk out
Healthcare workers at King Sooper's Grocery store after a gunman opened fire on March 22, 2021. Chet Strange/Getty Images

After nearly every mass shooting, the satirical site The Onion reposts a headline that says, "'No Way To Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens." And yet, for all the logjam in the halls of Congress and in most state legislatures, there is some indication that the general public supports laws to enhance gun safety.

Following the Aurora movie theater shooting, a poll by Pew Research Center found that similar to prior mass shootings, public opinion on gun control laws was unchanged. Recently, the numbers show otherwise. A 2019 poll showed that 60% of Americans said gun laws should be stricter, compared to 47% in 2012.

Groups like Everytown for Gun Safety, which was born out of the massacre at a Newtown, Connecticut elementary school a few months after the Aurora movie theater killings, has been raking in donations.

Meanwhile, the gun rights movement has floundered. The once powerful National Rifle Association has declared bankruptcy and is embroiled in allegations of fraud and corruption.

"Tragedies can sometimes change people. You keep hoping is this is the one," McCarran said. "Is this the issue that will finally change people's hearts?"

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Haynes: There is no timetable for return of Sixers star Joel Embiid

    The 76ers have not had the services of superstar Joel Embiid since March 12 when he suffered a knee injury in a win over the Wizards. The next day, it was announced he had suffered a bone bruise and would miss at least 2-to-3 weeks. The Sixers are 30-14 and on top of the Eastern Conference. That is why the team will remain cautious with their big man. There is no established return date for the Philadelphia 76ers All-Star. The organization will be extremely cautious and wait patiently until he’s back to MVP form physically and mentally, league sources told Yahoo Sports, Yahoo!’s Chris Haynes.

  • Amazon Studios Hires Former Legendary Exec Nick Pepper To Oversee IP & Talent Management Following TV Restructure

    Former Legendary Television President Nick Pepper is joining Amazon Studios. Pepper, who exited the Carnival Row producer last month after Chris Albrecht took over the company’s entire TV operation, becomes Head of Studio Creative Content. The hire marks the final step of Amazon Studios’ recent restructure, which, in February, saw Head of Drama Marc Resteghini […]

  • Child migrants: What is happening at the US border?

    More than 15,000 migrant children are in US custody in a surge of arrivals to the US-Mexico border.

  • Selena Gomez Posted Rare Photos of Her and Taylor Swift Together: ‘﻿Kinda Missin This One’

    Selena gave an intimate look at her friendship with Taylor.

  • Colorado shooting suspect due in court Thursday

    Music and a makeshift memorial for the 10 victims of Colorado's latest mass shooting materialized at the site of Monday's massacre in Boulder, where mourners laid flowers and notes at the fence surrounding King Soopers grocery store.Another memorial sprang up at Boulder Police headquarters in honor of Eric Talley, a father of seven and the first officer to respond to the scene who died in the attack.It was the second deadly U.S. mass shooting in a week, after eight people were killed at day spas in Georgia, prompting calls for Congress to strengthen gun restrictions.Generations of Coloradans have seen similar memorials erected for the dead. This week's bloodshed added to the state's tragic list of mass killings that include some of the most shocking episodes of gun violence in U.S. history, including the 2012 mass shooting at a movie theater in Aurora and the 1999 rampage at Columbine High School.Police were searching for clues on Wednesday into what led 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Syria who graduated from Arvada West High School in 2018, to open fire at the Boulder supermarket. Alissa pleaded guilty to third-degree assault for punching a classmate in late 2017. The classmate said the attack was unprovoked. Alissa told an officer the classmate had called him a "terrorist" and racist names.The suspect's 34-year-old brother described him as antisocial and paranoid in an interview with the Daily Beast. His sister-in-law told police that he had been "playing with" a firearm resembling a "machine gun" two days before the rampage, upsetting family members, according to an arrest affidavit.Police have not yet publicly identified a motive for the killings. Alissa is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday.

  • ‘I Don’t Know How I Managed It,’ Says Man Admitting He Dated Multiple Women Concurrently While Married

    In a news media interview, Cecily says she believed that Stinnett, Texas Chief of Police Jason Collier was her boyfriend until she found out he was already married - to a woman named Opal - after posting a photo of herself with Jason online. Cecily claims that when she confronted Jason, he sent her a phony document to back up his false claim that his marriage to Opal had been annulled. “I also found out about a 2nd girlfriend, Kristi, last night,” wrote Cecily in a public social media post that went viral in January 2021. “He has lied to us, our children, and asked us both to marry him.” Jason, who adamantly denies asking anyone to marry him and denies he sent Cecily fake annulment documents, was arrested and charged with tampering with a governmental record with the intent to defraud. He also resigned from the police department. Jason admits that in addition to Cecily and Kristi, he was dating two other women in person and talking to two others online while still married and living at home with Opal. “Looking back on it now, I have no idea … I don’t know how I managed it,” he says in the video above. When Dr. Phil asks, “How many of them did you propose to?” how does Jason respond? Find out in part one of this two-part Dr. Phil, “The Police Chief, His Wife, And His 6 Girlfriends: The Exclusive Interview,” airs Tuesday. Check your local listing to find out where to watch. WATCH: Married Former Police Chief Denies Accusation He Sent Phony Annulment Document To Girlfriend TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Outrageous news story in your town?

  • Issa Rae Solidifies Her TV Mogul Status with an Eight-Figure Deal with WarnerMedia

    There's so much more to come from Rae.

  • Japan's judo gold medallist Koga dies aged 53: NHK

    Japanese judoka Toshihiko Koga, who won Olympic gold at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, died on Wednesday aged 53, public broadcaster NHK said. The cause of death was unknown, but NHK said Koga had been treated for cancer last year. "I remember clearly how he was the captain of the Japanese team for the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, and ended up winning the gold medal despite hurting his knee," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said at a daily news briefing on Wednesday.

  • Meghan and Harry Hire 'Promising Young Woman' Producer for Archewell

    Ben Browning has worked on numerous Oscar-nominated movies.

  • Piedmont Natural Gas Co. wants to boost rates. Here’s how much it would cost you.

    The Duke Energy subsidiary says it needs to recover $1.7 billion in capital investment costs.

  • Xiaomi president says chip shortage has increased costs, may pass on to consumers

    Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi's president Wang Xiang said on Wednesday that the global chip shortage was increasing the company's costs and implied that in some cases the prices of its products might rise as a result. "We will continue to optimize the costs of our hardware devices, that's for sure," he said during the company's fourth quarter earnings call. A shortage in computer chips has rocked the electronics industry since late last year, as factors such as COVID-19, sanctions against key Chinese technology companies, and poor anticipation of demand all converged to upend the semiconductor supply chain.

  • Skyworks, Beyond Meat, Sony, Microsoft and Capcom highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

    Skyworks, Beyond Meat, Sony, Microsoft and Capcom highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

  • Referee banned by NHL for saying he wanted to call penalty

    The comments made by Peel during Tuesday's game between hosts Nashville and Detroit were delivered shortly after he called a tripping penalty on Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson early in the second period. Arvidsson's left foot did make contact with the back of Jon Merrill's right leg but replays confirmed the penalty call was indeed a questionable one since the Red Wings defenseman appeared to embellish the fall. "It wasn't much, but I wanted to get a (expletive) penalty against Nashville early," Peel said a few minutes later before the TV broadcast went to commercial.

  • ‘A Prophet’ Producers on Taking a Modern Spin With TV Reboot

    “A Prophet,” the series adaptation of Jacques Audiard’s 2009 film, will be set in today’s France, in Marseille, with a young, Black protagonist. The original movie, which won Cannes’ grand jury prize and a BAFTA Award, and earned Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, starred Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”) as a 19-year-old French-Algerian sentenced to six […]

  • Pandemic isn't over, but there's hope — and confusion

    "I would say this is literally one of the most confusing times I have witnessed," said one public health expert.

  • Donald Trump endorses rival to Georgia Republican elections official Brad Raffensperger

    Former president moves to take revenge on Georgia Republicans who blocked efforts to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden.

  • Prince Harry Lands New Gig At Silicon Valley Startup

    Prince Harry won’t have to rely entirely on streaming services for an income – he’s joined a Silicon Valley coaching and mental health services company called BetterUp as its chief impact officer. The startup’s website features Harry, with photo, as part of its leadership team. “Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is a humanitarian, military […]

  • NFT artwork by humanoid robot sells at auction for nearly $700,000

    A digital artwork by humanoid robot Sophia was sold at auction on Thursday for $688,888 in the form of a Non-Fungible Token (NFT). NFTs, a digital signature saved on blockchain ledgers that allows anyone to verify the ownership and authenticity of items, have become the latest investment craze, with one artwork selling this month for nearly $70 million. Sophia, who was unveiled in 2016, produced her art in collaboration with 31-year-old Italian digital artist Andrea Bonaceto, known for colourful portraits, some of which depict famous people, such as Tesla's chief executive, Elon Musk.

  • Purdue’s pro day offers up two 2021 NFL draft prospects for the Browns to consider

    Rondale Moore and Derrick Barnes would each look good in brown and orange

  • Americans back tougher gun laws, but GOP support plummets even after Atlanta, Boulder shootings, exclusive poll finds

    A USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll after the mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado shows 65% of Americans want tougher guns laws, but GOP support falls to 35%.