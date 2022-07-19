Boulder murder suspect deemed competent enough for case to proceed

Jul. 19—The man accused of beating another man to death with a pipe in Boulder has been declared competent enough for his case to proceed to an evidentiary hearing.

Zachary Miller, 37, is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, felony murder and robbery in the death of Christopher Havens, 46.

Miller was deemed incompetent to proceed in early 2021 and had been undergoing restoration efforts before he was deemed competent to proceed by the state in the spring.

Following a second evaluation, Boulder District Judge Norma Sierra at a hearing Tuesday declared Miller competent enough for the case to go forward, and lifted the mental health stay on the case.

Miller is now set for a proof evident presumption great hearing on Sept. 2 to determine if there is enough evidence for the case against Miller to continue to trial and for Miller to be held without bond.

According to an affidavit, police were called to the 2600 block of Walnut Street on Oct. 24, 2020, after Havens was found dead on a mattress outside.

Police said Havens had severe head trauma and was declared dead at the scene. A preliminary examination would later show almost the entire left side of his skull was fractured.

According to the affidavit, police found a bloody pipe as well as blood spatter on the mattress and a nearby tree.

Police had responded to the area the night before for a loitering complaint, and officers said they found Havens there and told him he could not camp in the area.

According to the affidavit, a witness said he was drinking with Havens in the area sometime between 8 p.m. and midnight on Oct. 23, 2020. The witness said at some point a man came out from behind the trees and started attacking Havens with the pipe.

The witness said he eventually tackled the man to stop the attack. According to the affidavit, the witness heard the attacker say something to the effect of "serving" Havens.

After noticing Havens' pockets were empty, police pulled a warrant for his missing phone and tracked it back to the area of 26th and Walnut streets, and police found Miller in the area with the phone.

Police said Miller had what appeared to be blood on his shoes and coat, and the pattern on his shoe sole matched a footprint found at the crime scene