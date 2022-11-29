Boulder murder suspect has trial delayed for second evaluation

Nov. 28—A man accused of killing his roommate in Boulder had his trial date canceled as he awaits a second sanity evaluation.

Brandon Bohler, 30, is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation in the death of Richard Reeves.

A year ago, Bohler pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, and was set for trial on Dec. 5 after a series of delays in getting an evaluation at the Colorado Mental Health Institute of Pueblo.

But on Sept. 20, prosecutors filed a motion asking for a second sanity evaluation. The court granted the request on Oct. 5, but at a hearing on Monday attorneys said the second evaluation had yet to be completed.

Defense attorney Sam Dunn said doctors told him they hoped to have a report ready by the end of December, but he said even that was optimistic.

As a result, Boulder District Judge Patrick Butler canceled the December trial date and set Bohler for a status conference on Jan. 27.

According to an affidavit, Bohler called Boulder police on March 15, 2021, and said he was in the 3800 block of Baseline Road and needed medical help. Officers found Bohler walking in the street, carrying a Bible and covered in blood, but could not find any injuries on him.

Then, a man later identified as a roommate of Bohler's called police and said their third roommate, Reeves, was lying in their home in a pool of blood.

Officers responded and found Reeves with extensive injuries to his chest, and he was declared dead on scene. A knife was found on Reeves' back.

Bohler remains in custody without bond.

If found guilty, Bohler would face a mandatory life sentence in prison. If found not guilty by reason of insanity, he would be referred to the state hospital until it could be determined he was safe to be released.