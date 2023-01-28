Boulder murder trial set for June

Jan. 27—A man accused of killing his roommate in Boulder is now set for trial in June.

Brandon Bohler, 30, is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation in the death of Richard Reeves.

Bohler pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in December 2021, but the case saw a series of delays in getting evaluations at the Colorado Mental Health Institute of Pueblo and then a canceled December trial date while a second evaluation was sought.

But on Friday, attorneys said they were ready to proceed to trial, and Bohler re-entered the not guilty by reason of insanity plea.

Bohler is now set for a 10-day trial starting June 12, with a motions hearing on May 2.

According to an affidavit, Bohler called Boulder police on March 15, 2021, and said he was in the 3800 block of Baseline Road and needed medical help. Officers found Bohler walking in the street, carrying a Bible and covered in blood, but could not find any injuries on him.

Then, a man later identified as a roommate of Bohler's called police and said their third roommate, Reeves, was lying in their home in a pool of blood.

Officers responded and found Reeves with extensive injuries to his chest, and he was declared dead on scene. A knife was found on Reeves' back.

Bohler remains in custody without bond.

If found guilty, Bohler would face a mandatory life sentence in prison. If found not guilty by reason of insanity, he would be referred to the state hospital until it could be determined he was safe to be released.