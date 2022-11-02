Boulder officer cleared in University Hill shooting to resume active duty

Nov. 1—The Boulder police officer cleared of wrongdoing in a shootout on University Hill will return to active duty Wednesday.

According to a letter released by the Boulder District Attorney's Office Monday, Boulder police Officer Eric Stephens was involved in a shootout with two men on University Hill on Oct. 2. One of the men, Zakiyy Lucas, was shot in the arm and arrested while the second suspect, Garbriel Sharma, was later identified and also arrested.

Stephens was placed on paid leave pending an investigation by the Critical Incident Response Team, but Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty on Monday cleared Stephens of any wrongdoing and ruled the shooting was justified.

Boulder police said Stephens, who has been with the Boulder Police Department since July 2018, has been released to come back to full duty Wednesday after completing re-integration.

"We are confident that Officer Stephens' heroic actions in the face of gunfire that night saved lives and we're proud of his swift response," Boulder police Chief Maris Herold said in a statement. "We're glad the District Attorney's Office came to the same conclusion based on the facts of this incident."

Lucas and Sharma were both charged with attempted murder and their cases remain pending.

According to the letter, Stephens and another officer were investigating a nuisance call on University Hill at 1:27 a.m. when they heard a witness had called 911 about a large brawl that possibly involved firearms nearby.

Stephens and the other officer left the nuisance call to respond to the brawl at 1156 13th Street. According to investigators, Stephens saw Lucas fire a weapon, which prompted Stephens to begin firing his weapon, as he believed it was an active shooter situation.

According to body camera video, Lucas then dropped his weapon and began to run before Stephens told him to stop. While the officers were putting Lucas into custody, Sharma is believed to have fired four shots in their direction, after which Lucas tells police he had been shot in the arm.

One of the officers put a tourniquet on Lucas, who was taken to Boulder Community Health's Foothills Hospital. According to the letter, a bullet passed through Lucas' forearm, and doctors could not determine whether Stephens or Sharma shot Lucas.

But in an interview, Stephens told investigators he fired four shots and believes that he was the one who hit Lucas.