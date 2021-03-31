Boulder officer killed in grocery remembered as hero who put others first

·3 min read

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — From helping someone with a flooded basement after a water main break to collecting memorabilia for a boy with cancer who wanted “police stuff” for Christmas, Officer Eric Talley was remembered Tuesday as a man of faith who put others first, long before he rushed into a Colorado supermarket where a gunman had opened fire.

Officer Eric Talley. (Boulder Police)
Officer Eric Talley. (Boulder Police)

More than 1,000 people, including relatives, community members and officers from as far away as New York City, honored the 51-year-old father of seven at a memorial service just over a week after he was credited with preventing more people from dying by hurrying into the store with other officers. Besides Talley, nine others were killed in the March 22 shooting in Boulder.

During the service at Flatirons Community Church in nearby Lafayette, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said Talley's personnel file was filled with thank you letters from people he had helped during his decade with the department. A former information technology worker, Talley felt a calling to become an officer at age 41.

Since his death, behavioral health professionals have been calling to let the department know how grateful they were for Talley's compassionate approach to those in trouble, she said. Herold also noted that he helped found the department's drone unit, seeing the technology as an important advance that could help the public while protecting the safety of officers.

His supervisor, Sgt. Adrian Drelles, said Talley was enthusiastic about his life and the job, calling his boss so many times a day about what he was up to that Drelles had to limit him to 10 calls a day. He said the turnout at the service showed that Talley had character, which comes from the Greek word for leaving a mark.

“I would say he has left his mark, but not because of how he died but how he lived,” he said.

The Rev. Dan Nolan said a traditional Catholic requiem Mass celebrated in Latin on Monday was what Talley wanted for himself but that Tuesday's service is what he would have wanted for fellow officers who also would have tried to get into the store as others tried to escape. He said seeing the honor shown to Talley should assure them that their sacrifices will not be taken for granted and should also serve as a reminder to everyone else that law enforcement is there to protect them.

“Love your officers, care for them, respect them, honor them. They are not here for themselves. They are here to lay down their lives for you if necessary,” said Nolan, adding that Talley's faith is what motivated his response to the shooting.

The program for the ceremony included a poem written by Talley’s seven children for Christmas 2019, called “Our Unsung Hero.” It praises Talley for doing whatever they asked of him and risking his life. It ends with a line asking for his protection: “May God bless and protect you/And bring you home each day.”

Last week, officers arrived at the grocery store one minute and 40 seconds after being alerted to the shooting, police say. They said Talley led an initial team of officers inside within 30 seconds of arriving and that the gunman fired at them, killing Talley.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder over shots fired at another officer. Prosecutors expect to file more charges as the investigation progresses.

One of Alissa’s public defenders told a judge during his first court appearance that they needed to assess Alissa’s mental health but did not provide details about his condition.

His next court hearing will be May 25. His attorneys asked for at least two months before returning to court so they could evaluate him and review evidence gathered by investigators.

Recommended Stories

  • Terry Rozier has outperformed his Hornets contract; should the team address that now?

    How NBA extension rules would impact what Hornets could do with Terry Rozier

  • Terry Rozier has outperformed his Hornets contract; should the team address that now?

    How NBA extension rules would impact what Hornets could do with Terry Rozier

  • An unwelcome prank: Volkswagen purposely hoodwinks reporters

    Journalists are used to being wary about odd pranksters pulling April Fool's Day hoaxes at this time of year. Volkswagen admitted Tuesday that it had put out a false news release saying that it had changed the name of its U.S. subsidiary to “Voltswagen of America” in an attempt to be funny and promote a new electric utility vehicle. Several news organizations, including The Associated Press, USA Today, CNBC and The Washington Post, had reported the original press release as real news, some after being assured specifically that it was no joke.

  • An Amazon engineer reportedly raised red flags internally about Amazon's tweets picking fights with lawmakers, calling them suspicious and 'unnecessarily antagonistic'

    Amazon stirred up controversy last week with its bold tweets to US lawmakers including Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

  • Mississippi teen channels Miley Cyrus, wows judges to advance on ‘American Idol’

    The singer was selected to compete in the Top 24.

  • Lara Trump has a new job, but says she’s still considering North Carolina Senate run

    Her new employer says if she wants to run for U.S. Senate, they’ll work with her.

  • Russian hackers gained access to then-DHS Secretary Chad Wolf's emails via the SolarWinds attack, report says

    Wolf was among several senior DHS officials whose email accounts may have been compromised as part of the sprawling hack, AP reported.

  • DeSantis announces new chief science officer, highlights funding for Everglades work

    Gov. Ron DeSantis stood at a podium in the Everglades Tuesday, his back to an excavator that scraped up mounds of the roadbed that, for the last 90 years, was the Old Tamiami Trail.

  • Blue Jays' 3rd homestand at spring ballpark in Dunedin

    The Toronto Blue Jays will play their third homestand of the season at their spring training ballpark in Dunedin, Fliorida, because of COVID-19 restrictions. Toronto announced Feb. 18 that its first two homestands will be at TD Ballpark and on Tuesday added 10 games from May 14-24 against Philadelphia, Boston and Tampa Bay. Twenty-two of 81 home games have been switched to Florida from the Rogers Center.

  • UCLA vs. Michigan in NCAA tournament: Live updates, score and analysis

    UCLA looks to become only the second First Four team to reach the Final Four with a win over Michigan in the NCAA tournament. Follow along for updates.

  • Former Minneapolis officer goes on trial on charge of murdering George Floyd

    Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin betrayed his badge by "grinding" his knee into George Floyd's neck during a deadly arrest last May, a prosecutor said on Monday at a murder trial that is widely seen as a test of the U.S. justice system. Chauvin's lawyers responded by saying that the former officer was simply following training from his 19 years on the force, even as they acknowledged that the arrest, caught in videos from multiple angles, was distressing to watch. "The use of force is not attractive but it is a necessary component of policing," Eric Nelson, Chauvin's lead lawyer, said in his opening statement, referring to the videos that show Floyd, a 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, pleading for his life.

  • Blue Jackets beat Lightning 3-1, snap 4-game winless skid

    David Savard scored his first goal in two years and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Tuesday night. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 37 shots, helping the Blue Jackets snap a four-game winless streak. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cam Atkinson also scored for Columbus.

  • 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' cast announced ahead of 'Star Wars' series filming in April

    Disney+ announced Monday who will join Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen for its new "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series.

  • Virtual Town Halls Change How Politicians Sell The Stimulus

    Chip Somodevilla/GettyThe summer of 2009 was not a good one for Democrats.They had just passed the Affordable Care Act, the party’s most ambitious bill in a generation, and while congressional Democrats were ecstatic, the voters were indignant.When Democrats returned to their districts in August to hold town halls, lawmakers were greeted with white-hot rage and widespread opposition to a health-care bill that Republicans had already branded as toxic. Dozens of those Democrats who were accosted that August would go on to lose their jobs in the “shellacking,” as then-President Barack Obama called it, of 2010.Those memories still sting now, a decade later. But as Democrats sell their most sweeping legislation since the ACA—a $1.9 trillion bill to counter the COVID crisis that will have impacts that outlast the pandemic—history is not repeating itself.In town halls hosted by members of Congress last week, Democrats were not accosted. No personal threats were levied. In fact, Democrats hardly got any critical questions about the stimulus.Instead, they were treated like glorified customer service representatives for a dramatic expansion in the American social safety net. The most common questions were these: When will I receive my stimulus check? Am I going to get vaccinated any quicker? When will I get my child tax credits?The absence of vitriol at town halls is partially due to some constraints of the pandemic era. Rep. Tom Perriello, a Virginia Democrat who withstood some brutal town halls after the passage of the 2009 stimulus bill and the ACA, specifically pointed to the different venues. During COVID, members have largely held telephone or virtual town halls, cutting the chances for heated in-person confrontations.But there’s another key point. “It also helps to have a bill that is incredibly popular,” Perriello said, “that people can feel and see the impact.”Indeed, polls show the bill is broadly popular with the public. A March 17 poll from POLITICO/Morning Consult found 72 percent of voters approve of it. And unlike the ACA, whose benefits took years to kick in, direct checks of $1,400 or more landed in millions of Americans’ bank accounts less than a week after President Joe Biden signed the bill into law.Only one lawmaker in six town halls observed by The Daily Beast was asked a confrontational question about the legislation—and it was a Republican being challenged for not supporting it.“There wasn’t a single Republican that supported the bailout for the pandemic,” said a constituent of Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler’s (R-WA) during a telephone town hall. “So that’s super -frustrating to hear.”Republicans, who have openly acknowledged their difficulty in messaging against the package, have sought to change the subject entirely. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that voters care more about the “crisis at the border” and claimed that immigration issues deflect attention away from the nearly $2 trillion bill.The GOP’s inability to negatively define the COVID legislation was clear during these town halls, none of which took place in a particularly partisan district. Awkwardly, Republican lawmakers found themselves helping their constituents navigate the programs of a bill they themselves did not support. At her Thursday event, Herrera Beutler—who voted against the package and said it was a “failing” on Biden’s part not to work with Republicans on it—took a call from a disabled Vietnam War veteran who was facing eviction and desperately needed his $1,400 stimulus check, which he hadn’t yet received. “Who’s going to have accountability for this?” the man asked.His Republican representative had little choice but to give the answer she did. “Let me see if I can do something about that,” Herrera Beutler told him. “See if we can’t help you run down some of these challenges.”In a Wednesday tele-town hall, Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) leaned on the GOP branding that has failed to break through—that the COVID relief plan is a liberal wishlist disguised as a COVID relief plan.“It’s an awful lot of money to add to the debt,” said Garcia, who represents a southern California district that Biden carried by 10 points. “We now have three-quarters of a trillion dollars left over from previous COVID packages that already had been approved.”But then Garcia attempted to take credit for the legislation’s most popular plank. He claimed he was one of just a few Republicans who supported a $2,000 total, arguing the initial payment of $600 was a “slap in the face.” His constituents were left to themselves to appreciate the upshot of the fact that Garcia did not vote for the vehicle that actually sent those checks out.For the Democrats, these town halls were largely a victory lap intended to solidify support for a bill that, though passed on party lines, they believe is an unequivocal political winner.“Help is on the way,” declared Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) at a Monday event.“There are so many helpful provisions,” said Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA), one of seven total Trump-district Democrats, “if I ran through the whole bill, we’d be here all night.”The Democrats tended to open by emphasizing three core elements of the COVID bill: the billions of dollars for vaccine distribution, the stimulus checks, and the expansion of the child tax credit. Popular topics, too, were funds for school reopening, state and local governments, and a proposal to make up to $10,000 unemployment benefits received in 2020 tax-free.Nearly all constituent questions centered on how and when they might access benefits under the legislation, or benefits that have been in place since the pandemic began last year. There were even questions already over the fate of some just-passed programs: one constituent asked Stevens about the new child benefit, which is set to expire in a year. “Are you going to continue that?” this person asked. “Or is that going to be a one-time shot?”Stevens affirmed her support for making the benefit permanent out of a need to “support the kiddos.”Congressional offices insist they do not screen out confrontational callers in tele-town halls, and strive to achieve a balance of issues, as well as a mix of positive and critical comments. Rep. Josh Harder (D-CA), for one, was pressed about what he was doing to counter plans to slash service at the U.S. Postal Service. Another man asked him about two nearby Republicans, “Devin Nunes and Paul McCartney”—seemingly a reference to the House GOP leader from Bakersfield, rather than one of the key members of The Beatles—and challenged the Democrat about them.“What are you doing to get rid of these assholes?” the constituent asked. Harder politely brushed off the question.Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), a progressive who represents a historically Republican district in California’s Orange County, nodded to criticisms of the bill during her opening remarks at a Wednesday town hall. Acknowledging that there was “a lot of talk” about the price tag of the bill, Porter said “it’s a big-dollar figure because we had a big problem in this country.”“The goal of the American Rescue Plan is to provide that relief,” she said. “The bill is not perfect, but it has many things in it that are already improving people’s lives.”Despite garnering some criticism for her vote against the COVID bill, Herrera Beutler’s constituents generally praised her work. One man noted her vote to impeach Trump, and her subsequent willingness to testify to the ex-president’s apparent indifference to the violence unfolding on Jan. 6. “I appreciate you having the backbone to stand up after the insurrection when so many of your colleagues didn't have any backbone,” a man named Doug said. “It made me think of you in an entirely different way.”The GOP push to refocus national attention to immigration, by spotlighting a surge of migrants on the southern border, did not seem to break through during Democrats’ events—though Harder, who represents central California, was asked if vaccines would be going to undocumented immigrants.Still, Republicans like Cramer remain confident that the public will not only focus on other issues but also gradually believe that the bill was misguided. “Oftentimes in a bill this massive, this complex, with this much stuff in it, people always like the goodies upfront, but when the goodies run out, then they start paying the price and they start wondering, you know, what's going on,” said Cramer. “We have never viewed this as a short term marketing war, but rather a long, long game of education and awareness.”But Democrats feel totally differently. Perriello, who later attributed his 2010 defeat to his support for the ACA, said Democrats are learning and doing better at messaging their economic legislation than they did in 2009 and 2010. A key mistake from that era, he said, was the reluctance of President Obama and his aides to embrace big-spending but popular ideas.“One of the moments I already knew we were losing the health care fight was when people said, ‘why are you focusing on this first instead of the economy?’” Perriello recalled. “Uh, did you not see that thing we did? We did such a poor job communicating the impacts of the stimulus.”Perriello said the only thing people really knew about Obamacare was the price tag. “This time,” he said, “people are hearing the price tag, and are hearing, ‘I’m going to get these checks.’”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Boston Dynamics unveils Stretch, a warehouse robot

    Boston Dynamics, a Massachusetts company known for its experimental humanoid robots and agile, dog-like androids, is preparing to muscle its way into the warehouse automation industry with its latest creation called Stretch (March 29)

  • The COVID-19 vaccine side effects you can expect based on your age, sex, and dose

    Side effects are generally more pronounced among women and younger adults, especially after their second dose - unless they've had COVID-19 before.

  • Don’t worry if you catch coronavirus when fully vaccinated — it can happen. Here’s why

    Experts call these cases “breakthrough infections.”

  • Arrest made in shooting death of beloved Rocky at country store in the NC mountains

    ‘Why would somebody hurt that gentle giant?’ grieving owner asks

  • ‘I just killed my son.’ Dad tells 911 he beat 5-year-old in Ohio with baseball bat

    “What do you mean you just killed your son?” the dispatcher said. “I’m hearing voices,” the father responded.

  • Sharon Stone says she paid Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Quick and the Dead' salary because the studio didn't want to hire him

    At the time, Leonardo DiCaprio was just starting his career and had yet to star in "Titanic" or "Romeo and Juliet."