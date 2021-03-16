Boulder police announce more arrests in University Hill riot

Mar. 15—Boulder police on Monday announced several new arrests in connection with the March 6 riot on University Hill, bringing the total amount of people arrested in the incident to six.

In a release, Boulder police announced arrests for Boland Dodge, 21; Brandon Hoover, 24; Eric Hoover, 24; Garrett Doyle, 22; and Parker Clemons, 20.

Dodge was arrested on suspicion of engaging in a riot, obstructing government operations and violating the public health order, all misdemeanors.

Both Brandon Hoover and Eric Hoover were arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor charges of engaging in a riot, disobedience of public safety orders under riot conditions, violating the public health order and obstructing a highway, and one count of disorderly conduct, a petty offense.

Doyle, whose arrest the Camera reported Sunday, was arrested on suspicion of menacing and attempted second-degree assault on a peace officer, both felonies. He also faces misdemeanor counts of engaging in a riot, violating the public health order, disobedience of public safety orders under riot conditions and disorderly conduct, a petty offense.

Clemons was arrested on suspicion of engaging in a riot, violating the public health order and criminal mischief, all misdemeanors.

The University of Colorado Boulder's online database lists Dodge and Clemons as students. Brandon Hoover, Eric Hoover and Doyle are not listed on the database.

Booking photos and affidavits were not immediately available Monday.

In addition to those five arrests in recent days, police last week also arrested student Henry M. Chardack, 20.

An estimated 500 to 800 college-aged people gathered near Pennsylvania Avenue and 10th Street on March 6 in a large outdoor party that became destructive, with people flipping a car and damaging other vehicles and property.

A Boulder armored SWAT vehicle eventually arrived on scene to disperse the crowd, but the truck was damaged and three officers suffered minor injuries.

Police said they have received more than 1,000 tips, and a team of 15 detectives and investigators from the Boulder Police Department, CU Boulder Police and the District Attorney's Office continue to investigate.

Boulder police also released two new videos Monday, and are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects.

Police seeking tips

Anyone with information, photos or video is asked to contact police by visiting tinyurl.com/UniversityHillDisturbance.