Boulder police arrest assault suspect

Dec. 5—Boulder police arrested a man Monday morning after he reportedly hit an officer on the head before fleeing.

Nicholas Blanton, 27, was arrested and faces charges of second-degree assault on a peace officer, obstruction of justice, criminal mischief and parole violation, said Dionne Waugh, spokesperson with the Boulder Police Department.

Waugh said that about 7:30 a.m. Monday morning officers were attempting to locate a man suspected of domestic violence in the 4700 block of Walnut Street. While police were in the area, they contacted Blanton, who was reportedly trespassing and camping, but when officers attempted to arrest him, he struck an officer in the head and ran.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office assisted the Boulder Police Department with setting up a perimeter, and a sheriff's deputy located Blanton, Waugh said. As the deputy attempted to contact Blanton, he ran into a hotel in the 4700 block of Pearl East Circle. Boulder officers later took Blanton into custody.

The officer who was hit was taken to a hospital where he was treated and later released, Waugh added.