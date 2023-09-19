Boulder police arrest man accused of pointing gun on University Hill

Sep. 18—Boulder police arrested a man after he reportedly pointed a handgun at people on the University Hill early Sunday morning.

According to Boulder police spokesperson Dionne Waugh, officers were called to the 1100 block of 13th Street at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a man who pulled a gun and pointed it at others near a restaurant in the 1100 block of 13th Street.

Officers spotted the suspect "almost immediately" upon arriving at the scene. He attempted to walk away north on 13th Street but he was intercepted by an officer and taken into custody.

There were no injuries.

Police found a Polymer 80-style handgun was in his waistband, according to Waugh.

The man, later identified as Daryl Alan Barela, 20, of Broomfield, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm and menacing.