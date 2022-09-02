Boulder police arrest man accused of displaying firearm on 28th Street
Sep. 2—Boulder police arrested one man after he reportedly displayed a gun twice on 28th Street Wednesday afternoon.
The initial call came in at 4 p.m. Wednesday about a man who displayed a gun near 28th and Walnut streets.
Boulder police spokeswoman Marya Washburn said the man reportedly displayed the gun a second time at a separate location.
Police responded and were able to take the man into custody. They recovered a firearm.