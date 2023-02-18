Boulder police arrest man accused of waving gun

Feb. 17—Boulder and University of Colorado Boulder police arrested a man after he reportedly waved a gun around in a parking lot and then drove away toward the CU campus.

Police received a report at 10 a.m. Friday about a man "waving a gun around" in the parking lot of a business in the 2700 block of Arapahoe Avenue, according to Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh.

Police said the man drove away from the scene. Officers spotted the vehicle within minutes near Sewell Hall at CU and coordinated to safely conduct a high-risk traffic stop.

The driver, later identified as 52-year-old Patrick McCarthy, was taken into custody without incident and arrested on suspicion of felony menacing.

CU Boulder police assisted with the call due to the location, but officials said there was no threat to the campus.