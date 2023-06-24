Boulder police arrest man in connection with early morning stabbing

Jun. 23—Boulder police have arrested a man in connection to the stabbing that occurred around 2 a.m. Friday in the University Hill area, according to police.

At approximately 1:50 a.m., two men got into a fight and one stabbed the other, according to Boulder police spokesperson Dionne Waugh. Police responded to 13th Street and College Avenue, and the victim was taken to an area hospital.

Police did not reveal the extent of his injuries but said he is stable.

Police said the suspect and the victim knew each other.

CU Boulder police issued an emergency alert at 2:23 a.m. that described the suspect being sought as a white man between 35 and 40 years old with brown hair and black shorts. At 3:06 a.m., CU Boulder police released a second alert adding that the manwas believed to be on foot, but there was no active threat to the campus community.

At about 8 a.m., Boulder police tweeted that they had a suspect in custody. Police have not identified the man who was arrested or released the specific charges he could be facing.