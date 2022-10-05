Boulder police arrest man on suspicion of shooting gun in air downtown

Oct. 4—Boulder police arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of shooting a gun in the air in downtown Boulder late Monday night.

Police arrested the Arvada man on suspicion of misdemeanor prohibited use of weapons, misdemeanor reckless endangerment, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and reckless driving.

About 11 p.m., police began to receive reports of a shooting. Officers originally found shell casings in the area of 11th and Lawry Lane streets after witnesses reported hearing four shots, according to an arrest affidavit.

While looking for the casings, an officer heard another six to eight shots, which were fired in the area of Seventh and Walnut streets, according to the affidavit.

An officer saw the suspect vehicle speeding south on Ninth Street about 11:20 p.m., according to the affidavit. The officer followed the vehicle, a dark blue Subaru, and police conducted a traffic stop in a parking lot near 13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police took the man and a male passenger into custody without incident.

Officers found a Glock 45 pistol and ammunition in the Subaru and later arrested the 22-year-old driver.

The second man told police that he and the driver were leaving after drinking at the Sundown Saloon, and the driver shot his gun in the air on a dare, then fired out of his vehicle in the air.

At this time, detectives don't believe the incident is connected to the shooting Sunday in University Hill, according to the news release.

The investigation into Monday's incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boulder police at 303-441-4120, reference case 22-9935. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or through nococrimestoppers.com.