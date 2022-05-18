Boulder police arrest man twice in series of incidents including attempted bank robbery

May 17—A man accused of burglary and motor vehicle theft last week was arrested again three days later and accused of threatening a bank teller.

Shaun Lovejoy, 19, was arrested on May 10 after police said they pulled him and another man over in a vehicle that had just been reported stolen earlier that night, according to a release. Police said Lovejoy was arrested on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of paraphernalia and two protection order violations.

Prosecutors asked for a $10,000 cash bond because this was Lovejoy's fifth new case within five months on top of a criminal history that included previous felony arrests and violent offenses, according to the release.

But Lovejoy was granted a person recognizance bond, and released on Wednesday.

On Friday, police were called to the 2500 block of Arapahoe Avenue after Lovejoy reportedly threw a bag at someone and then laid down in the road and yelled at people. When officers arrived on scene, Lovejoy reportedly told them to shoot him before spitting on them and kicking one officer in the chest while trying to get away.

After he was arrested, officers learned a person matching Lovejoy's description had just attempted to rob a nearby bank by threatening the teller with a closed fist.

Lovejoy was taken to a hospital for evaluation, and reportedly told officers he would get arrested again if released from custody.

Lovejoy is now facing charges of attempted bank robbery and second-degree assault on an officer in connection with Friday's incident.

Prosecutors this time asked for a $20,000 cash-only bond, but the judge gave Lovejoy a $10,000 secured bond. He was in custody when the court ordered a competency evaluation and ordered Lovejoy held without release until he could be evaluated.

"This individual is alleged to have had a significant impact on the victims and our community," Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. "Community safety is our top priority. Over the past week, the Boulder Police Department and the District Attorney's Office have been working incredibly hard to deal with the serious risks presented by this man. This defendant should not be released into the community, and we are relieved that he is now being held."