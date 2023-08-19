Boulder police arrest one in connection to downtown stabbing

Aug. 18—The Boulder Police Department arrested a man Friday afternoon for reportedly stabbing another man during an argument outside of the city's municipal building in the 1700 block of Broadway.

According to police, at 12:20 p.m. Friday officers received a report that a man stabbed another man during a fight. The assailant was pepper sprayed by someone during the fight, and officers managed to arrive on the scene in less than a minute as they were on foot patrol nearby.

Officers applied a tourniquet as a life-saving measure to the victim before Boulder Fire-Rescue arrived on scene and administered medical aid.

The victim was taken to the hospital where his injuries were determined to be serious. He is undergoing surgery, according to Boulder police.

Witnesses identified the possible suspect and officers reportedly found him in Central Park where he was taken into custody.

Charges for the suspect are pending. The man's name has not yet been released.

Boulder police are asking anyone who witnessed anything related to this incident to call police dispatch at 303-441-3333.