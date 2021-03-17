Boulder police arrest one more in University Hill riot, more warrants pending

Mitchell Byars, Daily Camera, Boulder, Colo.
·2 min read

Mar. 16—Boulder police have arrested an additional person in relation to the March 6 University Hill riot, while court documents identified one of the other recent arrestees as the man who reportedly threatened to shoot police and was one of the "primary aggressors."

Thomas Shade, 19, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of engaging in a riot, criminal mischief and violating a public health order after he was identified in videos as one of the people that helped flip a vehicle, according to an affidavit.

Shade is the seventh named person to be arrested in connection to the party-turned-riot. Boland Dodge, 21; Brandon Hoover, 24; Eric Hoover, 24; Garrett Doyle, 22; and Parker Clemons, 20, were all arrested over the weekend while Henry Chardack, 20, was arrested last week.

The University of Colorado Boulder's online database lists Chardack, Clemons, Dodge and Shade as students. Doyle, Brandon Hoover and Eric Hoover are not listed as students.

In an arrest affidavit, police identify Doyle as the suspect seen in videos threatening cops and serving as one of the "primary aggressors" when police arrived on scene to try and break up the crowd of 500 to 800 students who were gathered in the area of 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue on March 6.

According to an affidavit, Doyle was heard telling officers, "I want you (expletive) dead" and can be seen on video throwing something at the SWAT vehicle, though it is unclear if he hit any officers.

An officer also said Doyle threatened to "(expletive) you up" and then followed her to her car with his hands in his pockets.

According to the affidavit, Doyle came forward to police on March 12 and said he was involved in the riot.

Doyle reportedly said during the interview, "I don't hate all cops, I'm not going to lie, I threatened to shoot a cop". Doyle said he made the threat because he was "trying to scare them."

According to the affidavit, Doyle also admitted to hitting police vehicles with his hands. When Doyle was shown a video of him throwing the unknown object at the SWAT vehicle, Doyle responded "What did I even throw?"

Affidavits for Clemons, Dodge, Brandon Hoover and Eric Hoover have not yet been released.

While there have been seven arrests so far, Boulder police Chief Maris Herold said at a briefing Tuesday that there were also three warrants pending and one arrest warrant "that we're working on as we speak."

"There will be more arrests forthcoming," Herold said, noting that the investigation would likely take several more weeks.

Police seeking tips

Anyone with information, photos or video is asked to contact police by visiting tinyurl.com/UniversityHillDisturbance.

Recommended Stories

  • Eight killed in Atlanta-area shooting rampage; suspect arrested

    Eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, were shot dead at a massage parlor and two day spas in the Atlanta area on Tuesday, and a man suspected of carrying out all of the attacks was arrested hours later in southern Georgia, police said. The rampage began at about 5 p.m. local time when four victims were killed and another was wounded in a shooting at Young's Asian Massage in Cherokee County, about 40 miles north of Atlanta, said Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department. Two women of Asian descent were among the dead there, along with a white woman and a white man, Baker said, adding that the surviving victim was an Hispanic man.

  • Sharon Osbourne refused to acknowledge that Meghan Markle is Black in a resurfaced clip from 'The Talk'

    Osbourne rejected her cohost Sheryl Underwood's comment that the Duchess of Sussex "brought Blackness to the royal family."

  • Moderna begins testing Covid-19 vaccine on babies and young children

    Infants as young as six months are taking part in the Covid-19 jab study.

  • Singapore's first insect farm is turning larvae into valuable biomaterials

    These trays of Black Soldier Fly larvae are munching their way through hundreds of pounds of food waste at Singapore’s first insect farm, Insectta.Insectta is farming these insects not for food, but for the valuable biomaterials they produce.(SOUNDBITE) (English) INSECTTA CO-FOUNDER AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, CHUA KAI-NING, SAYING: "So what these black solider flies enable us to do is transform food waste, which is a negative value product, into a positive value product - in this case, our high value biomaterials. So what we specialize in is a proprietary extraction process from the black soldier fly to take out chitosan, melanin and probiotics from these insects."The substances, which are worth a few hundred dollars per gram, are sold to third-party companies.Melanin, which conducts electricity, can be used in semiconductors, super-capacitators or batteries.Chitosan has anti-inflammatory properties and is useful in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.Insectta is working in conjunction with the Agency for Science, Technology and Research, and the company's technology, which is still patent pending, milks the numerous lucrative substances from the larvae in a single, environmentally-friendly process.(SOUNDBITE) (English) CO-FOUNDER OF INSECTTA AND CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER, PHUA JUN WEI, SAYING: "Traditionally melanin has never been extracted, other than from squid ink. But for Chitosan, the extraction of chitin and the conversion of chitin to chitosan all requires very large amounts of corrosive solvents. The convergent step - turning chitin into chitosan requires 50% sodium hydroxide, which is extremely corrosive and has detrimental effects to the environment."The hundreds of millions of larvae at the farm in the middle of a residential area in Singapore eat four times their body weight in food weight every day.And in the chamber next door, the adult flies lay eggs that will hatch to replace the larvae which have been used for extraction.

  • Dutch regulator says it is not bypassing EMA with AstraZeneca halt

    The Dutch medicines regulator said on Monday it was not seeking to displace the European Medicines Agency after it independently advised the Dutch government to suspend the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine pending a new safety review. The Dutch Medicines Evaluation Board said in a statement it had advised a halt after learning of several cases in Norway and Denmark in which people younger than 65 had developed blood clots or a low blood platelet count after receiving the vaccine. That "does not mean that we are bypassing the EMA", the Board said.

  • Match Play field set with possibilities that remain for more

    The most recent world ranking determines the 64-man field for the Dell Technologies Match Play next week in Texas, and there remains much to be determined. First, Antoine Rozner made a 60-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win the Qatar Masters, moving the Frenchman from No. 99 to No. 63. Then, Brian Harman shot 69 to tie for third at The Players Championship and went from No. 95 to No. 58 in the world, while Talor Gooch closed with a 67 to tie for fifth, moving him from No. 82 to No. 64.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene toured Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Long Island

    Greene spread anti-Semitic conspiracies on social media, and claimed that laser beams linked to Rothschild Inc. sparked California's wildfires.

  • McConnell just ruled out any Republican support for tax hikes to pay for a Biden infrastructure package

    McConnell's comments set the stage for Democrats to bypass the GOP on a follow-up economic recovery bill, similar to how the stimulus package passed.

  • Trump's children won't be able to run in 2024 because they'll be stuck in court, his niece Mary predicts

    Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have both been tipped within the GOP to run for president in 2024.

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Prince Philip Back Home With the Queen After Heart Surgery

    Jeff Spicer / Getty ImagesPrince Philip, 99, went home today after spending 28 nights in the hospital and undergoing heart surgery.He looked frail and initial reports that he walked out of the hospital unaided were later said to be inaccurate; he was in fact taken to a waiting car in a wheelchair.Duke of Edinburgh left the #EdwardVIIHhospital today four weeks after being initially admitted for an infection - it's understood he walked to the car pic.twitter.com/Y2HrS4M5CP— Dickie Arbiter 🇬🇧 (@RoyalDickie) March 16, 2021 Philip, who is due to turn 100 in June, was initially admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in Marylebone on February 16, after complaining of feeling unwell. Two weeks later he was moved to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London by ambulance where he underwent heart surgery. Details of the procedure he had have not been revealed by the palace. However, it is believed to relate to stents he had fitted after a heart attack at Christmas 2011. After the operation, he returned to King Edward VII’s Hospital to convalesce.Prince Philip’s spell in hospital has coincided with one of the most turbulent periods in modern royal history as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plunged the monarchy into a crisis by accusing an unnamed member of the family of racism. They subsequently made clear it was not the queen or Philip that expressed “concerns” about their children’s likely skin color. Harry and Meghan resisted pressure to postpone their interview with Oprah Winfrey due to Philip’s health.Today, despite police seeking to block access to the hospital and views of the prince, he was photographed looking gaunt as he was driven away from the hospital. He headed to Windsor Castle, arriving there mid-morning to reunite with his wife of 73 years, who has been continuing a full program of royal engagements in his absence.Buckingham Palace later issued a statement saying, “His Royal Highness (the Duke of Edinburgh) wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • U.S. regulator extends 'zero tolerance' policy on unruly air passengers

    The head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday he will indefinitely extend a "zero tolerance policy" on unruly air passengers first imposed in January, after hundreds of reported incidents. FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement he will extend the policy, which had been due to expire March 30, "as we continue to do everything we can to confront the pandemic." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention imposed the federal mask mandate in nearly all transportation modes in late January.

  • Kim Kardashian said Martha Stewart once stopped her at a party to ask for SKIMS shapewear

    In an interview with Vogue on Monday, Kim Kardashian West said it was a "proud moment" when the celebrity chef said she needed to try SKIMS.

  • Manila orders anyone below 18 to stay indoors as virus cases surge

    The Philippine capital Manila will widen a ban on minors leaving their residences to include youths of up to 18 years old for two weeks starting on Wednesday, tightening coronavirus restrictions in a bid to tackle a new surge of infections. Only those aged 18-65 years old will be allowed out of their homes, the Metro Manila Development Authority said in a statement, citing an agreement among mayors. The Philippines late last year started easing one of the world's longest and strictest lockdowns though a rule that anyone under 15 must stay indoors in Manila remained in place.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s Post-Presidency Body

    ABCIt’s been just about two months since Donald Trump departed the White House for Mar-a-Lago so Jimmy Kimmel decided to check in on how he was doing Monday night.“This is what our former president is up to,” the late-night host said during his monologue, telling his viewers about the recent report concerning Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara, “she of the plumped lips” who has a charity called ‘Big Dog Ranch Rescue’ that “paid almost two million dollars to Mar-a-Lago, which is owned by guess who, over the past seven years.”“That doesn’t sound suspicious at all,” Kimmel added.But what the host really wanted to talk about were the disturbing Twitter posts from Trump “sycophants” that emerged from the charity’s latest event over the weekend.“President Trump is looking better than ever before!!” one Trump supporter tweeted. “He’s getting in shape for 2024 and the liberals are freaking out!!”John Oliver Breaks Down Why Tucker Carlson Is a White SupremacistBrigitte Gabriel, who leads the anti-Muslim group ACT for America, added, “President Trump looks fantastic and stronger than ever!”“OK, listen, I get that you support Donald Trump,” Kimmel said. “But put that picture back up for a second.”“He doesn’t look strong and he definitely doesn’t look fantastic,” he added. “He looks like an old man with his belt pulled up to his nips. He looks like a bowl of mashed potatoes in pants.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Georgia massage parlor shootings leave 8 dead; man captured

    Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs Tuesday evening left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said. The attacks began around 5 p.m., when five people were shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in a strip mall near a rural area in Acworth, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Atlanta, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said. Around 5:50 p.m., police in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta, responding to a call of a robbery in progress, found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds at Gold Spa.

  • Elon Musk is once again the world's richest person as Tesla's upward tear continues

    As shares of Amazon and Tesla rise and fall, the companies' executives gain and lose billions. A week-long Tesla rally handed Musk the lead.

  • Poll: 50% of unvaccinated Trump voters say they will 'never' get inoculated for COVID. How Biden hopes to change their minds.

    Last week, all the living former U.S. presidents, Democratic and Republican, joined together for an ad campaign touting the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines — except Donald Trump.

  • Etihad Airways says the end is near for its A380s and their high-flying apartments featuring butlers, chefs, and private showers that often cost $20,000 a trip

    A ticket for "The Residence" often exceeded $20,000 but came with a three-room A380 suite, secret airport lounges, an onboard shower, and a butler.

  • 'Amityville Horror' murderer dies in prison at 69

    The man convicted of slaughtering his parents and four siblings in a home that later inspired the “The Amityville Horror” book and movies has died, prison officials said Monday.