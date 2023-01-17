Boulder police arrest one after stabbing on Sunday

Jan. 16—Boulder police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a stabbing on Sunday afternoon.

According to a release, Boulder officers were called to a home in the 3000 block of Valmont Road at 4 p.m. for a report of an adult male who had been stabbed by a family member during an argument.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Victor Zavala-Castro, 18, was arrested by officers at the scene. He was taken to the Boulder County Jail where he was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Boulder police Detective Starks at 303-441-3067 and reference case No. 22-491.