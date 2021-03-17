Boulder police arrest one in suspected murder

Mitchell Byars, Daily Camera, Boulder, Colo.
·1 min read

Mar. 16—Boulder police have arrested one man on suspicion of murder after one of his roommates was found dead Monday night.

Brandon Bohler, 29, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder.

According to an affidavit, Bohler called Boulder police and said he was in the 3800 block of Baseline Road and needed medical help at 9:30 p.m. Monday. Officers found Bohler walking in the street carrying a Bible and covered in blood, but could not find any injuries on him.

Then, a man later identified as a roommate of Bohler's called police and said their third roommate, identified in the affidavit as Richard Reeves, was lying in their home in a pool of blood.

Officers responded and found Reeves with extensive injuries to his chest, and he was declared dead on scene. A knife was found on Reeves back.

The coroner's office will determine the final cause and manner of death.

According to the affidavit, the third roommate told police they had all been drinking and smoking marijuana earlier in the evening, but did not say what specifically led to the suspected homicide.

According to online court records Bohler has one prior conviction for felony menacing in a 2018 Longmont case, for which he was sentenced to two years in the Department of Corrections.

Bohler is being held at the Boulder County Jail and is set for a hearing Thursday in Boulder District Court.

