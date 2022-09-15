Boulder police arrest suspect in series of apartment burglaries

Sep. 14—Boulder police have arrested a man who is accused of burglarizing several apartment complexes.

Roman Owens, 30, was arrested on Aug. 26 and has been charged with multiple counts of second-degree burglary, attempted second-degree burglary and first-degree trespassing, and Boulder police said more charged could be pending.

In a release, Boulder police said Owens used the same pattern of entering apartment buildings and walking from room to room, trying each door until he finds one unlocked.

If confronted by someone inside, police said Owens would make up an excuse that he was "looking for a friend," or something similar and leave.

Police said if Owens found the unit empty, he would quickly steal small items quickly such as air pods, jewelry, and cash.

Police said Owens in the span of one week entered apartment complexes in the 3700 block of Arapahoe Avenue, the 800 block of 20th Street, the area of Walnut and 30th streets and the area of 21st and Canyon streets.

Owens has a prior conviction for robbery in Larimer County in 2013, and has other pending cases in Boulder and Longmont for theft, forgery and trespassing.

Owens is free on $20,000 bond in the new Boulder case, and is set for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 6.

His booking photo is not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who may have been a victim or has any information related to these investigations is asked to call Boulder police Detective A. Tuck at 303-441-4322 and reference case No. 22-08324.

Police are also reminding residents to lock their doors.