Boulder police arrest two after stolen car found at NCAR

Jun. 7—Boulder police arrested a man and woman after locating a stolen car at the National Center for Atmospheric Research on Wednesday morning, according to police.

A 37-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were found by Boulder officers inside the stolen maroon Toyota Camry while it was parked in the NCAR parking lot, at 1850 Table Mesa Drive, police spokesperson Dionne Waugh said in an email. As the vehicle attempted to flee, police deployed stop sticks, which the driver avoided by taking the Camry off road into a nearby grass field, resulting in the vehicle getting stuck on several large rocks.

The man and woman were placed under arrest without injury, according to police. The man was charged with reckless driving, driving while license revoked, motor vehicle theft, obstruction of justice, vehicle eluding, possession of methamphetamine and four failure to appear warrants. The woman was charged with criminal possession of a financial transaction device.