Boulder police ask for help in identifying suspects of criminal mischief

Jun. 17—Boulder police are asking residents to help identify a few people suspected of causing damage near Canyon Boulevard two weeks ago.

About 10 p.m. June 2, surveillance cameras captured at least three people, one with a skateboard, breaking into a garage in the 1600 block of Canyon Boulevard and causing $15,000 worth of damage, police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who witnessed the crime or has information is asked to call police specialist Kereen Rodaway at 720-765-6906 or email rodawayk@bouldercolorado.gov and reference case No. 22-71597.